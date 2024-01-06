Home » Investing Articles » 3 New Year’s resolutions to help create a second income

3 New Year’s resolutions to help create a second income

Three Fool.co.uk contributors share their investment goals for 2024 in order to strive for a second, supplementary income.

The Motley Fool Staff
Latest posts by The Motley Fool Staff (see all)
Published
Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

‘Tis the season for investors to review their strategies for 2024 and beyond! Below, a few of Fool.co.uk’s dividend-minded contract writers outline their strategies for a second income…

Andrew Mackie

Although storm clouds continue to hover over the UK economy, 2024 I believe is shaping up to be a very good year for investors chasing passive income streams. My preferred method is to buy shares in companies with strong dividend cover and looking to grow payments over time.

The FTSE 100 is jam-packed with commodities businesses, many of whom offer very attractive yields. I particular like BP, Shell, Glencore and Anglo American. This is because they prioritise large chunks of free cash flow toward shareholder returns.

Take Shell as an example. In the last three years, dividends per share has risen by over 100%. Analysts have pencilled in a 11% increase over the next two years.

This year has not been a great year for the oil and gas industry as a whole. When oil hit $120 after Russia invaded Ukraine, investors were piling into the sector. Fears of a slowdown in the global economy have led many to argue that 2022 was an outlier year. I don’t sit in that camp.

The demand side for oil will undoubtedly be affected should we tip into a recession. Despite oil prices sitting 28% higher than where they were pre-pandemic, the sector as a whole continues to remain conservative toward capital allocation. As long as companies continue to gush free cash flow, I don’t expect capital trends to change anytime soon. As a result, I just find it hard not to be bullish for the oil sector moving forward.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in BP, Shell, Glencore and Anglo American.

Jon Smith  

A key factor for me in 2024 is focusing on dividend forecasts, not just the dividend yield. Most major companies will report the full-year results in Q1. This usually coincides with the announcement of a dividend, so it’s good to get a head start on planning in December.

As we’ve now had most of the financial year, I can look at analysts forecasts for what the expectation is for dividend potential. The stocks that are likely to boost dividend payments should warrant a higher spot on my watchlist then before.

For example, WPP is forecasted to increase the dividend per share from 39.4p this year to 41.6p next year. Given it currently has a 5.45% yield, I’d expect it to increase. This is one stock that I’m considering to buy within the coming couple of months.

On the other hand, I’d look to avoid Mobico Group. Even though the 9.63% yield looks attractive now, the expectation is for the dividend to fall from 6.7p in 2023 to 5.2p in 2024. It’s true that the business is struggling, so the long-term income potential here might not be worth it.

This shows that using the forecasts for next year can help me to make more informed investment choices.

Jon Smith has no position in any shares mentioned.

Roland Head

Many big UK financial stocks are offering unusually high dividend yields right now. It’s easy to find well-established companies yielding 6% to 10%.

Of course, high yields can be a sign that problems lie ahead. Many investors use 6% as a rule of thumb for dividend safety. I understand why, but in this case I’m not sure that this rule makes sense.

Investors’ main fear seems to be that a recession will hit the global economy next year, with knock-on effects for financial businesses. I can’t rule out this risk, but I’m not seeing any sign of it yet.

Companies such as Legal & General (8.3% yield), life insurer Phoenix Group (10.8% yield) and M&G (9.4% yield) have all reported fairly stable trading this year.

My analysis of these companies’ recent results suggests to me that their dividends are supported by genuine surplus cash being generated from their operations. I think they look cheap.

I’m planning to increase my exposure to this sector as we head into 2024, with a view to boosting the income yield I receive from my portfolio.

Roland owns shares in Legal & General Group.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: a once-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons 2024 could offer him great opportunities to buy FTSE 100 shares for less than they're worth, after…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9% yield? Here’s my 2024 M&G dividend forecast!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs up the M&G dividend forecast for 2024 and explains why he has no plans to sell the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a £51,562 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how putting a few hundred pounds aside each month, starting now, could lead to large passive income…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

I’d prepare for a 2024 stock market crash!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer doesn't believe in market timing. But he's spending time now preparing for the next stock market crash, whenever…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m using the Warren Buffett method to build wealth in 2024

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has been investing for decades -- and become a billionaire by doing so. Our writer explains how he…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Has the Rolls-Royce share price peaked?

| Dr. James Fox

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit £3, but is there more room to rally? Dr James Fox thinks this stock…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

£10,000 in excess savings? I’d buy 11,627 shares of this stock to aim for £2,500 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

A FTSE 250 REIT is Stephen Wright’s top stock to buy in January. Here’s how he plans to build his…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

My top 20 stocks in my ISA and SIPP did this in 2023

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland reviews his ISA and SIPP accounts to assess how his largest holdings performed last year. What's his takeaway?

Read more »