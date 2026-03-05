Kicking off an investment portfolio on the stock market may seem like a scary prospect. Mark Hartley details a few simple stocks to get started.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Get started on the stock market: 3 ‘safe’ shares for beginner UK investors to consider

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

For those new to the stock market, it can feel like a confusing mess of numbers and graphs. The most pressing concern for most beginners is losing money.

The trick is not to start with wild bets, but with steady, boring companies that don’t swing around too much and have long, predictable histories. This way, you can get a feel for how things work before taking on any real risk.

What makes a stock ‘safe’?

No investment is 100% safe, but some are naturally calmer than others. Large companies with steady profits and high demand tend to move less than smaller, speculative firms.

With larger market-caps, one bad headline doesn’t move the price as much. Earnings grow steadily and they usually operate in areas with consistent demand. Think banking, healthcare, retail.

Here are three stocks to consider. They’re not risk‑free, but they can be a gentle way to get used to the ups and downs without feeling sick every time you check your portfolio.

Lloyds: a UK ‘thermometer’

Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) is one of the UK’s biggest banks and a decent starter stock because it tends to move with the wider British economy. If the UK’s doing well, Lloyds usually is too, so it acts like a quick ‘temperature check’ on the market.

In 2025, income grew 8% and earnings increased from 6.3p to 7p per share, which shows fairly steady progress. On top of that, it boosted its dividend to 3.65p per share for 2025, a 15% increase. Add share buybacks and that’s a strong signal for income‑focused investors.

The flip side is that it’s very exposed to the UK. If interest rates fall or the housing market struggles, bank profits can get squeezed and the share price can wobble.

F&C Investment Trust: simple diversification

F&C Investment Trust (LSE: FCIT) is like a ready‑made basket of shares rather than a single company. It holds a large portfolio of global stocks, so one bad egg doesn’t ruin the whole omelette.

The main risk is that, in a big global downturn, markets tend to fall together. So the trust’s share price could still drop sharply despite its diversity.

But the trust has a market-cap around £5.9bn and currently trades at roughly an 8% discount to its net asset value (NAV). That means investors could snap it up for less than the combined value of its assets.

It’s also grown its dividend steadily over many years, with a yield of around 1.3% recently. That’s backed by strong earnings coverage from its many underlying firms.

AstraZeneca: healthcare heavyweight

AstraZeneca‘s (LSE: AZN) currently the largest company in the FTSE 100 by market-cap, at roughly £240bn. That makes it a heavyweight anchor for many UK portfolios.

The risk here is less about people stopping their medicines and more about drug trials failing, pricing pressure, or patents expiring. As a global business, it’s also affected by exchange rates and health‑policy changes in big markets like the US and Europe.

But it’s still a crucial business. It sells medicines for serious conditions including cancer and heart disease, where demand’s usually stable regardless of the economic cycle.

Earnings and dividends have grown over time, with the dividend yield around 1.7% and a payout ratio just below 50%. That leaves more than enough earnings to reinvest in the business.