Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Forget Pokémon cards! Dividend stocks are my top way to earn a second income

Forget Pokémon cards! Dividend stocks are my top way to earn a second income

Earning a second income by buying and selling Pokémon cards looks like it could be a lot of fun. But is there a better opportunity for investors?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warhammer World gathering

Image source: Games Workshop plc

Investing in dividend stocks is just one way of earning a second income. There are all kinds of jobs you can do and businesses you can set up to make extra cash on top of a regular salary. 

Some of these can be really interesting opportunities. But in terms of requiring minimum work for maximum return, it’s hard to beat the income generated by strong FTSE 100 companies.

Pokémon cards

The other day, a friend of mine showed me an app called Whatnot. As far as I can tell, it’s full of people selling Pokémon cards – and making a very nice income by doing so. 

What I saw was a super-high-speed (literally 10 seconds) auction where people sell individual cards and unopened packs. And the amount they were pulling in was pretty spectacular. 

It looks kind of fun and really easy and I can’t deny that I didn’t think of trying to do it myself. But there are a few things that are putting me off setting up my own operation. One is that it looks very competitive. And another is that all the buying, selling, packaging, and shipping looks like it would take a lot of time and money to turn it into something significant.

Passive income

Investing in the stock market, by contrast, takes much less effort. Investors do need to think carefully about which shares to buy, but once they’ve done this, all that’s left to do is… watch.

Compared to the work involved with running a Pokémon card operation, that’s a big help. It means investors can go and work on some other way of making money in the meantime. Or not.

Equally important is that the cost of investing has come down significantly. Investing £100 wasn’t really a viable strategy when it meant paying 10% of that in costs. That however has changed. With trading fees now minimal on most platforms and virtually zero on some, the amount of cash it takes to start investing is much lower than it once was.

Dividends

Pokémon is an amazing franchise – some cards sell for up to £500,000. But so is Warhammer, which is owned by Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) – my largest FTSE 100 investment.

The firm manufactures miniatures that it sells in its stores, online and through third parties. This doesn’t usually mean high margins, but strong intellectual property makes a difference.

Operating margins for 2025 were above 40%, which is very high. And with most of its costs fixed, these might expand further if sales keep growing.

Meanwhile, there’s another huge advantage. Low capital requirements mean the firm can return the vast majority of the cash it generates to shareholders as dividends. That makes it incredibly attractive for both growth and dividends.

Collecting a second income

Games Workshop’s high margins means its merchandise isn’t cheap. And this can be a risk when consumer spending comes under pressure, which is the case in the US right now.

That’s where the firm’s targeting major growth over the next few years, so it’s something investors need to keep in mind. But from a long-term perspective, the business looks really strong.

There’s good money in collectibles, especially from franchises like Pokémon or Warhammer. But in my case, I think there’s a more attractive opportunity in the shares than the products.

Stephen Wright has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

The stock market hasn’t crashed yet. Make these 3 moves before it does

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If an investor is prepared for a stock market crash they can soften the blow, and more importantly, capitalise on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 300 shares in this red-hot UK gold stock with a P/E ratio of 3

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK-listed gold stock is on fire at the moment amid the historic rally in precious metals. But it still…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

UK investors could soon get a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap FTSE shares

| Mark Hartley

As global markets look increasingly wobbly, value investors are starting to identify exactly which FTSE shares they’ll scoop up in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Down 31%, here’s a FTSE 100 horror stock I’m avoiding on Friday 13th!

| Royston Wild

Rightmove's share price has collapsed during the last 12 months. Why doesn't this make the FTSE 100 stock a top…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 ETFs to consider as the Middle East conflict escalates

| Royston Wild

Searching the stock market for assets to buy as the war rolls on? Royston Wild reveals three top exchange-traded funds…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

As oil prices soar, is it time to buy Shell shares?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of adding Shell shares to his ISA -- and explains why the oil…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £6,751 passive income a year in 2046?

| John Fieldsend

Let's say an investor wanted a passive income in 20 years' time. How much cash would need be built up…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the IAG share price crashing?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones expected the IAG share price to take an absolute beating during current Middle East hostilities. So why is…

Read more »