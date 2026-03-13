Motley Fool Premium
5 shares close to 52-week lows. Could they rise in value by 44% over the next year?

Identifying value shares is the key to investment success. These five UK stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. But does this make them a bargain?

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

Everyone likes a bargain. And it’s no different when it comes to buying shares. In fact, picking undervalued stocks is an effective strategy for building long-term wealth.

One way of identifying those with the most potential is to look at stocks that are trading close to their 52-week lows. In some cases, they may have fallen out of favour due to an operational or financial problem that won’t last forever. In these circumstances, a strong recovery could be on the cards. But what’s gone wrong with these five?

Stock52-week share price low (p)Current share price (p)Market cap (£m)% below 52-week high
Barratt Redrow2852854,05941
Hostelworld Group10010112532
On the Beach Group (LSE:OTB)16516724245
YouGov18418621853
WH Smith55555570951
Source: London Stock Exchange Group

Delving deeper

Four of them are suffering as a result of the war in the Middle East.

Fears that rising oil prices will stoke inflation and potentially lead to interest rate rises is affecting Barratt Redrow, the FTSE 100 housebuilder.

Travel disruption is weighing heavily on the share prices of Hostelworld, the travel agent specialising in budget-friendly hostels and social accommodation, and WH Smith, the airport retailer. The latter’s also trying to rebuild investor confidence following a serious accounting error.

Similarly, yesterday (12 March), On the Beach warned that it had experienced a “significant slowdown” in demand for holidays, particularly in Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, and Egypt. As a result, the group was suspending its earnings guidance for the year ending 30 September 2026 (FY26).

In other words, it has no idea what the long-term impact will be. As the group itself says: “The timing of when the conflict will end and the shape of recovery in demand to these destinations are unknown.” Given the uncertainty, I don’t think it would be sensible to make an investment at this time.

An uncertain outlook

This is particularly unfortunate given that FY25 was the group’s best ever year and its impressive growth continued into the first two quarters of FY26. Until recently, most of the group’s key metrics were going in the right direction, including volumes, average booking values, and its margin.

It reported FY25 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 19p, which means its stock currently trades on just 8.8 times historic earnings. And it reconfirmed its medium-term EPS target of 38.7p. Impressively, it has no debt (other than leases) on its balance sheet.

The group’s invested heavily in its app and has recently submitted it to ChatGPT, which is opening a “new distribution channel” and demonstrating its“technology readiness for an AI-first world.

As much as I like the group, it’s a red flag to me that it’s unable to predict what’s going to happen to its business. But when the position becomes clearer, I’ll revisit the investment case.

The outlier of our five is YouGov. There are no specific repercussions from what’s happening in the Middle East other than fears of a global economic slowdown. However, there are worries that artificial intelligence could damage its business.

Big gains?

Of course, just because a stock is close to its 52-week low doesn’t necessarily make it a bargain. A recovery can’t be guaranteed.

And I would have to do more research before deciding whether our five will bounce back. But if all of them returned to their one-year highs, someone investing £1,000 today would see it grow to £1,440. This shows the huge potential returns that could be made from successfully identifying value shares.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, On The Beach Group Plc, WH Smith, and YouGov Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

