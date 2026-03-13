Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » The stock market hasn’t crashed yet. Make these 3 moves before it does

The stock market hasn’t crashed yet. Make these 3 moves before it does

If an investor is prepared for a stock market crash they can soften the blow, and more importantly, capitalise on brilliant buying opportunities.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

While the stock market has been wobbly recently, it hasn’t ‘crashed’. The general definition of a crash is a fall of 10%-20% or more in the space of a few days and we haven’t seen that.

However, I wouldn’t rule out a major crash in the next year or two, as risks in relation to the global economy are growing. So, it could be time to think about risk management to ensure that you’re prepared if one does materialise.

Start with asset allocation

There are a number of ways that investors can prepare for a stock market crash. I think the most important move is to focus on asset allocation – the mix of asset classes in your portfolio.

This needs to match your risk profile. For example, if you’re planning to retire soon and will need access to your money (ie, you have less capacity to take on risk), it’s probably not a good idea to have all your money in stocks as they’re higher-risk assets.

How much of your money should you have invested in stocks? Well one rule of thumb that can be handy here is the ‘110 rule’.

With this, you subtract your age from 110 and the number you arrive at is roughly the percentage of your portfolio that should be allocated to stocks. For example, for someone who is 50, it would be 60% (the other 40% should be in lower-risk assets such as bonds and cash).

It’s worth noting that regardless of your risk profile, you should always have some cash in an emergency fund. Having a cash buffer will ensure that you don’t need to sell stocks in a crash to free up money.

Think about diversification

Another smart move is to focus on diversification at stock level. By allocating capital to different industries – including some lower-risk defensive sectors – it may be possible to soften the impact of a crash.

Some stocks tend to hold up quite well when markets fall. Consumer goods giant Unilever, which is less economically sensitive than a lot of other companies, is a good example here – it typically falls less than the market whenever there’s a meltdown.

Put together a buy list

Finally, it’s worth putting together a list of stocks that you’d like to buy if there’s a stock market crash. By doing the research beforehand, you’ll be more prepared for volatility, and ready to capitalise if brilliant opportunities suddenly emerge.

One stock I’d be keen to buy in a crash is Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.). I’m not invested in this company today as its valuation spooks me (the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 37).

But at the right price and valuation, I would buy it. For example, if the P/E ratio was 20-25, I’d snap it up.

That’s because I do see a lot of growth potential here. Not only does the company look well positioned to benefit from the increase in European defence spending (it makes engines for defence aircraft, land vehicles, and ships) but it also looks well placed to capitalise on the nuclear energy boom.

At 37 times earnings, however, there’s no room for an operational setback. For example, if the civil aerospace side of the business has a hiccup, the share price could drop sharply.

So, I’m happy to wait for a better buying opportunity.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 shares close to 52-week lows. Could they rise in value by 44% over the next year?

| James Beard

Identifying value shares is the key to investment success. These five UK stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows.…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Growth Shares

Up 25% in a month, this growth share is flying despite the market falling!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a growth share that's bucking the broader market trend in recent weeks, with momentum potentially continuing…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA on 7 April is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

The Stocks and Shares ISA is a proven wealth-building machine. But was one year ago a great time to be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1,000 buys 300 shares in this red-hot UK gold stock with a P/E ratio of 3

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK-listed gold stock is on fire at the moment amid the historic rally in precious metals. But it still…

Read more »

Warhammer World gathering
Investing Articles

Forget Pokémon cards! Dividend stocks are my top way to earn a second income

| Stephen Wright

Earning a second income by buying and selling Pokémon cards looks like it could be a lot of fun. But…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

UK investors could soon get a once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap FTSE shares

| Mark Hartley

As global markets look increasingly wobbly, value investors are starting to identify exactly which FTSE shares they’ll scoop up in…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Down 31%, here’s a FTSE 100 horror stock I’m avoiding on Friday 13th!

| Royston Wild

Rightmove's share price has collapsed during the last 12 months. Why doesn't this make the FTSE 100 stock a top…

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

3 ETFs to consider as the Middle East conflict escalates

| Royston Wild

Searching the stock market for assets to buy as the war rolls on? Royston Wild reveals three top exchange-traded funds…

Read more »