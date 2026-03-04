Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » This non-oil FTSE stock’s risen 4.6% in 3 days. What’s going on?

This non-oil FTSE stock’s risen 4.6% in 3 days. What’s going on?

Against the backdrop of trouble in the Middle East, James Beard investigates why this FTSE 100 stock’s doing so well. And no, it’s not in the oil and gas sector.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.

Image source: Getty Images

With another war starting in the Middle East, it’s not surprising that the FTSE 100’s energy companies are benefitting from soaring commodity prices. But at the time of writing (4 March), there’s one stock outside the sector that’s performed even better over the past three days.

With huge market uncertainty at the moment, why is this particular stock doing so well? Let’s take a closer look.

Bucking the trend

Since the start of trading on Monday (2 March), the BAE Systems (LSE:BA.) share price has been the FTSE 100’s best performer, beating both Shell and BP.

And as distasteful as this might be to some investors, many others clearly believe that the defence contractor will be one of the beneficiaries of the current conflict, with the countries involved seeking to replenish their weapons supplies. In addition, those nations not directly affected may want to buy more equipment to protect themselves in the future.

The direction of travel is clear. President Trump has stated that he wants to increase defence spending by 50% in 2027. And with 46% of the group’s 2025 revenue coming from the US, it’s obviously established some valuable commercial relationships in the country. Last year, nearly 11% of its income was derived from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both at the epicentre of the current conflict.

More widely, NATO members, including the UK, have committed to spend up to 3.5% of GDP on core military-related activities by 2035. And there’s evidence that this trend is already underway. In 2025, the group received orders of £36.8bn. At the end of the year, its total order backlog was £84bn, nearly three times its annual sales.

Over the past five years, the group’s revenue has increased by an average annual rate of 8%. And this has flowed through to its bottom line. Earnings per share have risen by an average of 12% a year.

Things to be aware of

Having said that, income investors are likely to want to consider other stocks. BAE Systems is currently yielding a disappointing 1.6%. But it’s increased its payout for 22 consecutive years. Of course, there are no guarantees this will continue.

A £1.5bn share buyback programme is also underway. However, President Trump has threatened that he won’t do business with defence contractors that buy their own shares.

Another challenge is that military programmes are operationally difficult to deliver and are usually covered by fixed-price contracts. Get it wrong and the cost implications could be huge.

And generally speaking, governments like to buy local. If the US administration decides to place its business with an American supplier, the implications for BAE Systems would be enormous. Furthermore, should the world become a more peaceful place – let’s hope it does — defence spending’s likely to slow.

A final thought

The British Prime Minister has described events in the Middle East, which are playing havoc with global stock markets, as “serious and volatile”. The defence sector is one of very few industries that’s likely to avoid the worst of the fallout. And as a supplier of all types of military equipment, BAE Systems is better placed than most to prosper.

That’s why I believe those investors who are comfortable with the sector could consider the group’s shares.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 spectacular growth stocks to consider buying in March

| Stephen Wright

Investors ignore the risks with growth stocks when things are going well. But when this changes, fixating on the dangers…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 suddenly beating the S&P 500?

| Ben McPoland

The UK's blue-chip index has been on fire over the past couple of years, helping it catch up to the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Has a 2026 stock market crash just come a whole lot closer?

| Alan Oscroft

If we're in for a stock market crash, what's the best way for us to prepare, and what kinds of…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

Up 79% in a year, this FTSE 250 stock still gets a resounding Strong Buy from analysts

| Ben McPoland

This under-the-radar growth stock in the FTSE 250 has been on fire over the past 12 months. Why are City…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Vistry shares down 20%! Here’s what I’m doing…

| Stephen Wright

Vistry shares have crashed as the firm cuts prices and moves away from share buybacks. But is Stephen Wright’s long-term…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

The IAG share price is climbing today despite war fears – what’s going on?

| Harvey Jones

It's been a tough week for the IAG share price and Harvey Jones expects more volatility. Yet the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

By March 2027, £1,000 invested in Natwest shares could turn into…

| John Fieldsend

NatWest shares have been on a tear in recent years. What might the next 12 months have in store for…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

With a P/E of 6.6, does this FTSE 100 stock offer amazing value?

| James Beard

Despite appearing to offer tremendous value, investors are overlooking this well-known FTSE 100 stock. James Beard looks at the reasons…

Read more »