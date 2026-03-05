Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » 1,001 Barclays shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

1,001 Barclays shares bought 12 months ago are now worth…

Barclays shares have delivered excellent returns over the last year. But can the FTSE 100 bank keep outperforming? Royston Wild has his doubts…

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a freelance financial writer with years of experience covering global financial markets. I work with international media outlets to provide clear, actionable insights for investors and savers alike. My work spans multiple markets, including shares, commodities, forex, funds and private equity. I produce a variety of content -- from breaking news and market analysis, through to in-depth investing guides -- helping readers understand complex financial topics and make informed decisions. I previously reported on equities, currencies and commodities at Shares Magazine, and covered industrial and precious metals at BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com. That background gives me a deep understanding of the investing arena which I bring to every article I write.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have delivered stunning returns over the last year. Despite a tough start to 2026, the FTSE 100 bank’s risen an impressive 38% in value over the last year. That is far better than the broader index’s 22% increase.

To put that into context, someone who bought 1,001 shares in the company 12 months ago would have seen the value of their investment soar to £4,310 from £3,114. With dividends thrown in, they’d have enjoyed a total return of 41%, or around £1,281.

The question is, can Barclays’ share price continue its heroic rise? I have my doubts…

Are Barclays shares expensive?

The problem — as is often the case with shares that surge in value — is that the bank now commands a sky-high valuation. Some stocks are deserving of a premium rating, for instance, if they have spectacular earnings potential.

This isn’t a category Barclays falls into, in my book. In fact, given the enormous challenges it faces (more on this later), I believe its shares look dangerously overvalued.

At 410p per share, the bank’s price-to-book (P/B) ratio sits at 1.1. That’s hardly enormous at first glance. However, it’s more than double Barclays’ 10-year average of 0.5. And as interest rates fall back towards more historical levels, this leaves Barclays’ share price in peril, in my opinion.

What could go wrong?

You see, retail banks struggled to grow profits following the 2008 financial crash. A prolonged period of depressed interest rates whacked their net interest margins (NIMs), which measures the difference between the interest they pay savers and what they charge borrowers.

Inflation spiked following the Covid-19 pandemic, driving interest rates higher. But easing inflationary pressures has seen the Bank of England slash its lending benchmark, and further cuts are likely, with policymakers also tipped to act to stimulate the flagging economy. This will pull the banks’ already-wafer-thin NIMs still lower (Barclays UK’s margin was 3.6% as of December), and closer to those of the 2010s when banks struggled to generate any meaningful growth.

The prospect of weak economic growth on its own presents a major challenge to banks. Will they be able to generate sufficient loan growth to increase profits? Might they also see a sharp rise in impairment charges if borrowers begin to default on their payments?

Finally, the traditional high street operators have a tough task to grow earnings as challenger banks grow in influence. These new-age banks have lower costs that allow them to offer more attractive products. And many like Monzo are raising capital to intensify their attacks and expand into new product areas, increasing the pressure on established banks.

Here’s what I’m doing

I’m not saying Barclays is a lame duck. It has significant brand power, which can support earnings even if market conditions worsen or the competition increases. A sprawling investment bank also leaves it in a better place than high street rivals like Lloyds.

But do the risks outweigh the potential benefits of buying Barclays shares? I think so, and especially at current prices. It’s why I’m looking for other FTSE 100 stocks to buy instead.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

What next for Aviva shares after a cracking set of 2025 results?

| Alan Oscroft

Aviva achieving its 2026 financial goals a year ahead of schedule has got to be good for the shares... oh,…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Should I buy stocks or look to conserve cash right now?

| Stephen Wright

In a market dealing with AI uncertainty and conflict in the Middle East, should investors be looking for stocks to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how many British American Tobacco shares it takes to earn a £1,000 monthly second income

| Stephen Wright

Is an AI-resistant business with a 5.38% dividend yield a good choice for investors looking for a second income in…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

Get started on the stock market: 3 ‘safe’ shares for beginner UK investors to consider

| Mark Hartley

Kicking off an investment portfolio on the stock market may seem like a scary prospect. Mark Hartley details a few…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

2 spectacular growth stocks to consider buying in March

| Stephen Wright

Investors ignore the risks with growth stocks when things are going well. But when this changes, fixating on the dangers…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why is the FTSE 100 suddenly beating the S&P 500?

| Ben McPoland

The UK's blue-chip index has been on fire over the past couple of years, helping it catch up to the…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

This non-oil FTSE stock’s risen 4.6% in 3 days. What’s going on?

| James Beard

Against the backdrop of trouble in the Middle East, James Beard investigates why this FTSE 100 stock’s doing so well.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Has a 2026 stock market crash just come a whole lot closer?

| Alan Oscroft

If we're in for a stock market crash, what's the best way for us to prepare, and what kinds of…

Read more »