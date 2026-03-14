£1,000 now buys 1,075 Taylor Wimpey shares. Worth it for the 8% dividend yield?

There’s a massive dividend yield on offer from his well-known UK housebuilder right now. But what are the risks for investors?

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Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW.) shares have plummeted of late, pushing the housebuilder’s dividend yield up sharply. At today’s share price of 93p, we’re looking at a yield of around 8%.

Is there an investment opportunity here for those seeking dividend income? Let’s weigh up the pros and cons of investing in the FTSE 250 housebuilder.

The pros

The most obvious pro with this stock is the sky-high dividend yield. For 2025, Taylor Wimpey declared total dividends of 7.62 per share, putting the yield at 8.2%. So anyone buying the shares today could potentially pocket a fair bit of income. Dividends are never guaranteed though, especially with housebuilders (more on this below).

Another pro is that, in the long run, the backdrop looks quite favourable. Britain continues to have a major housing shortage and Taylor Wimpey – which built around 11,000 homes last year – is helping to fix that.

A third positive is that UK interest rates are slowly starting to come down. If this trend continues, it should help with housing affordability.

Note that in the company’s recent full-year results it said it was seeing “encouraging” levels of customer interest at present. However, it added that it remains difficult for first-time buyers to access the housing market.

The cons

As for the cons, the dividend payout here is quite inconsistent. For example, the payout for 2025 was about 20% lower than the payout for 2024. That isn’t ideal. It goes without saying that a continually rising dividend payout is better than a falling one.

It’s worth pointing out that going forward, Taylor Wimpey plans to return a minimum of 5% of net assets as an annual ordinary dividend, with a further 2.5% of net assets returned either by way of ordinary cash dividend or a share buyback. This adds a little more uncertainty in terms of dividend payments – investors could end up receiving share buybacks instead.

Another negative here is that the company continues to be impacted by issues such as rising materials and cladding costs. For 2025, the housebuilder’s profit was £100m, down from £220m in 2024, so it isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders at the moment.

Of course, for those buying now, this could turn out to be a positive. If business performance was to improve, the share price could rally.

One other issue to consider is that with oil prices up due to the conflict in Iran, UK interest rates may not come down as quickly as expected (higher oil prices will push inflation up). So housing affordability could remain an issue for a while.

Note that if high oil prices were to result in a major economic slowdown, Taylor Wimpey could be badly impacted. Housebuilders are very cyclical businesses – they typically get hit hard in a recession.

An investment opportunity?

Weighing up those pros and cons, my view is that Taylor Wimpey shares are a higher-risk income play. They could be worth considering, but investors need to be prepared for a bit of turbulence, both in terms of dividends and the share price.