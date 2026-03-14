Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Where to look for safety in today’s stock market?

Where to look for safety in today’s stock market?

Stephen Wright has been looking for safety in a specific place in today’s stock market. And Warren Buffett’s firm has been doing something similar…

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

FTSE 100 utilities have been relatively resilient so far this year in a volatile stock market. And I think there’s a good chance that might be set to continue for the next few months.

In an uncertain market (and world) the stable cash flows utilities companies can offer are attractive. But is this the right time to think about buying them?

Safety 

In the last few years, investors have used tech companies like Microsoft for protection from stock market volatility. But that hasn’t worked so far in 2026. 

The concern is what artificial intelligence (AI) means for the likes of Microsoft. It’s still not clear, which means the firm’s cash flows are less predictable than usual.

As a result, the stock is down 15% since the start of the year. That’s worse than the wider S&P 500, so it isn’t exactly offering investors protection from the wider volatility. 

From the FTSE 100, the likes of National Grid have been attracting a lot of attention. Reliable demand combined with a favourable regulatory environment has sent the stock up in 2026. 

Investors who are concerned about share prices in the next few weeks or months might want to take a look. But I’m not sure this is the best way to approach the stock market.

Anything can happen with just about any stock in the near term and that makes putting cash into equities risky over a short time horizon. But over the long term, things are quite different.

Long-term investing

Anything can happen over a period of weeks or months, but the best returns tend to come from the strongest businesses sooner or later. And that’s the advantage of long-term investing.

That means short-term safety is hard to find. But over a longer time period, owning shares in a company that’s performing well and going to keep doing so should provide reassurance.

From this perspective, Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) is a stock that I think is worth considering right now. It’s the leading company in a growing market and I like that combination a lot.

Does that mean the stock can’t go down? Absolutely not – the company’s debt is unusually high at the moment after a big acquisition and this has been weighing on the share price recently.

Over the long term, though, there are lots of reasons to be positive. One consequence of climate change is better breeding conditions for insects, which is what the firm deals with.

I doubt that people’s tolerance for infestations is going to go up in future, so this should mean strong demand. And with the largest scale, Rentokil has a key advantage over competitors.

Stock market safety

Investors should be very wary about having money in the stock market that they’re going to need in the next few weeks or months. Unpredictable share prices make this very risky.

For those who are willing to wait it out, though, things are very different. There are lots of businesses that have good long-term prospects and this tends to come to the fore eventually. 

Interestingly, I saw recently that Berkshire Hathaway has acquired a pest control firm. So I’m in good company with my view that this is an industry that’s worth checking out right now.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Microsoft, and Rentokil Initial Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Microsoft and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Looking for a £750 monthly passive income? Here’s how much it takes

| Christopher Ruane

The idea of buying dividend shares for their passive income potential can sound promising. How might the nuts and bolts…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

£20,000 in this ISA portfolio would generate £1,400 in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland presents a ready-made Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio containing five UK names that as a group currently yield…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

The most underrated stock in the FTSE 100?

| Stephen Wright

Nobody seems to like the FTSE 100’s water utilities. But could Severn Trent be the biggest opportunity that investors aren’t…

Read more »

a couple embrace in front of their new home
Investing Articles

£1,000 now buys 1,075 Taylor Wimpey shares. Worth it for the 8% dividend yield?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

There’s a massive dividend yield on offer from his well-known UK housebuilder right now. But what are the risks for…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Want to invest in SpaceX, Revolut, and TikTok? Consider buying this FTSE 100 stock

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland thinks this FTSE 100 investment trust is a top stock to consider buying to gain exposure to the…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Here’s my Stocks and Shares ISA plan for 2026/27

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a clear plan when it comes to investing in his Stocks and Shares ISA. But do the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This 5-share ISA could deliver an amazing second income of £762 a month

| James Beard

As the world’s stock markets plunge, many yields are rising. James Beard looks at five shares that could generate an…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic" to " Calm".
Investing Articles

US stocks are sliding, but I’m not worried

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some US stocks have tanked while others are soaring! Should I be worried? And what can I do now to…

Read more »