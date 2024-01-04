Home » Investing Articles » This 8.5%-yielding FTSE 250 dividend giant looks like a hidden gem to me

This 8.5%-yielding FTSE 250 dividend giant looks like a hidden gem to me

This FTSE 250 investment firm yields 8.5% and having been recently demoted from the FTSE 100 also looks undervalued compared to its peers.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 investment manager abrdn (LSE: ABDN) has seen its shares drop 29% from their 12-month high on 20 July. Given that yields rise as share prices fall, the stock now yields 8.5%.

But a high payout alone is not enough for me to buy it. There are other reasons as well why it has caught my eye.

What’s behind the price drop?

The catalyst for the share price fall and what it may mean for the company going forward interests me.

The dramatic decline was caused by abrdn’s relegation from the FTSE 100 at the end of August. This happened because the shares had fallen 15% in the year to that point, reducing its market capitalisation by 25%.

Demotion to the FTSE 250 automatically resulted in FTSE 100-only tracker funds selling all their abrdn shares. Funds that are only permitted to invest in the highest-credit-rated stocks of the top index did the same.

Given this, it seemed to me that the shares might already be worth more than their new FTSE 250 price. It also meant that they might well spike if the company was readmitted to the elite index.

This had happened before, after abrdn had been demoted in August 2022, and then promoted again in December.

One risk in the shares is that the ongoing cost-of-living crisis acts as a deterrent to new client business. Another is that rising geopolitical issues attached to wars in Ukraine and the Middle East create especially volatile investment conditions.

A promising underlying business

The company’s H1 2023 results showed net operating revenue rise by 4% compared to H1 2022. This was driven by the 2022 acquisition of Interactive Investor.

The planned purchase of Tekla Capital Management’s healthcare funds also looks promising. US healthcare expenditure per capita has grown at a compound annual rate of 6% since the 1980s.

Overall, H1 2023 saw adjusted operating profit increase by 10% to £127m. And analysts’ expectations now are that earnings will grow by over 105% a year to the end of 2026. This compares to an industry average of just over 18%.

Earnings per share are also expected to increase — by at least 95% a year over the same period.

Doubly undervalued against its peers

The automatic devaluation of abrdn after the FTSE 100 demotion, has left its shares undervalued on two key measures.

On a price-to-book ratio (P/B) basis, it trades at just 0.6. Caledonia Investments is at 0.7, Bridgepoint Group at 2.7, St. James’s Place at 2.8, and Hargreaves Lansdown at 4.7. This gives a peer average of 2.7.

On a price-to-sales ratio (P/S) basis, abrdn trades at 1.9. St. James’s Place is at 0.3, Hargreaves Lansdown at 4.6, Bridgepoint Group at 6.8, and Caledonia Investments at 11.5. This gives a peer average of 5.8.

I already have several holdings in FTSE financial sector firms, so buying another would unbalance my investment portfolio. If I did not have these, I would seriously consider buying abrdn stock for three key reasons.

First, it has a high yield (8.5%). Second, I think its shares will gradually recoup their losses over time. And third, the core business looks to be on an uptrend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

FTSE retail stocks take centre stage

| G A Chester

Get ready for a blizzard of Christmas trading updates from FTSE retailers! The January hullabaloo shouldn't be of too much…

Read more »

The Mall in Westminster, leading to Buckingham Palace
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £1k in the FTSE 100 at inception, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the FTSE 100 turned 40 yesterday and so takes a look at what would have happened if…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Market Movers

Why the JD Sports share price is down 24% today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up the sharp drop in the JD Sports share price today and explains both the reasons behind…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Got a spare £1,000? I’d buy 28 shares of this FTSE 100 stock to aim for a million

| Stephen Wright

Investing £1,000 a month at a 6.5% annual return results in £1,000,000 after 30 years. Here’s how Stephen Wright would…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

I’m buying these 2 dividend shares for 2024 and beyond!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool is eager to snap up dividend shares in the opening weeks of 2024 and hold for the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the easyJet share price soared 54% in 2023

| Paul Summers

The easyJet share price ended 2023 on a high note. Paul Summers takes a closer look at what went so…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

The Next share price just jumped. Is £100 in sight?

| Paul Summers

It's been a great start to 2024 for the Next share price. Paul Summers takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 looks a bargain for 2024

| Cliff D'Arcy

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index turned 40 this week. Alas, it has underperformed the US S&P 500 for too…

Read more »