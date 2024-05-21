Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d put £10k into Tesla stock 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d put £10k into Tesla stock 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now

Tesla stock has fallen in the past few years. But the valuation looks temptingly low now, as we approach a potential Elon Musk crisis.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been almost as enigmatic as its boss Elon Musk. We should expect groundbreaking growth stocks to hit highs and lows in their early days, and Tesla has had its share of volatility.

But the share price has fallen nearly 60% since the peak of 2021, and the recent trend has been down. That’s two and a half years of bearishness, which could test even the most optimistic among us.

Falling value

If I’d invested my £10,000 in Tesla stock two years ago, I’d be looking at a value today of £7,900. At 21%, that’s not a huge fall. And new tech stocks often suffer worse than that and bounce back stronger.

And if I’d got in just a few months either way, the result could be very different. In fact, if I’d timed my entry just right in January 2023, I could be up 70% by now.

But the past’s gone. What matters is what happens next, and I see a whole lot of uncertainty. And it’s down to that Musk chap.

Texas showdown

Tesla’s financials are being overshadowed by a bit of a management crisis. And it’s all about the boss’s pay.

Having had a planned $56bn package outlawed in Delaware, the company now wants to relocate its incorporation to the state of Texas. The deal would take Musk’s stake in Tesla from under 13% to over 20%. It needs shareholder approval, with a vote due in June.

Will it be a tough sell? Here’s what Tesla chair Robyn Denholm said, speaking to the Financial Times:It’s like Mount Everest. It’s a huge hill to climb because getting 50% of the shareholders to vote, let alone what they vote for, is quite tough.”

The next two years

What about the next two years, and beyond? Is Tesla still the solid long-term buy that it looked just a few years ago?

The mercurial Musk has talked about moving on to do AI research outside of Tesla if he doesn’t get his way. And having to guess where the boss’s mood might take him next is not great for shareholder confidence.

Then China, it seems, is producing some great electric vehicles (EVs). And selling them at low prices, allegedly due to state financial support. The US has put big restrictions on imports, but there’s serious competition in other parts of the world.

Still, I’d expect Tesla to be dominant in the West, with its first-mover advantage in batteries, infrastructure, and the whole market.

Looking ahead

I find Tesla’s stock valuation attractive now, and I see a good chance of a £10k investment today doing well in the next few years. The forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio would drop to 41 by 2026.

And I rate that as fair for a company with such potential in EVs, AI, robotics…

But it could all depend on how the vote goes in June, and what Musk does next. And for me, that’s a big reason to steer clear. At least for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

7%+ dividend yields! Here are 2 of the best UK shares to consider buying in June

| Mark David Hartley

This Fool has been searching for UK shares with the best dividend yields. Here are two he thinks investors should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares to consider buying for passive income right now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is having its best start to the year for ages, and that's pushing the top dividend yields…

Read more »

Investing Articles

One overlooked cheap share to tap into the year’s hottest theme?

| Jesse Williamson

This Fool describes the key things to think about when investing in copper stocks and analyses one cheap share to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 100 stock that’s ready for a dividend hike in 2024

| Royston Wild

This banking giant is one of the FTSE 100's greatest dividend stocks. And at current prices, our writer Royston Wild…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Is the BP share price set to soar after Michael Burry invests in the firm?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes note of a recent purchase from the famous investor behind The Big Short and explains his view…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

I’d focus on Kingfisher now after the Q1 report leaves the share price unmoved

| Kevin Godbold

With the share price near 262p, is the FTSE 100’s Kingfisher a decent investment now for dividends and business recovery?

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 493 shares in this 7.4% yielding dividend stock!

| Ben McPoland

The renewable energy sector remains out of favour. As a result, there are some high-yielders around, including this dividend stock.

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Up 41.5% in a year, here’s why Alphabet is one of my top stocks to buy

| Oliver Rodzianko

Our author thinks Alphabet is one of the best stocks to buy. He says its undervalued, highly profitable and has…

Read more »