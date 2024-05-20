Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 13%, is BP’s share price one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100?

Down 13%, is BP’s share price one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100?

BP’s recent share price fall makes it look even more undervalued to me, especially with huge planned share buybacks and increasing dividend prospects.

Simon Watkins
Latest posts by Simon Watkins (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BP’s (LSE: BP) share price has fallen 13% from its 18 October traded high of £5.62.

Given this fall, it currently trades on the key price-to-earnings (P/E) stock valuation measurement at 11.

This looks cheap compared to its peer group, the average P/E of which is 14.6. This comprises Shell at 12.6, ExxonMobil at 14.4, Chevron at 14.8, and Saudi Arabian Oil at 16.4.

But how cheap in cash terms? It appears to be around 40% undervalued at its present price of £4.90, according to a discounted cash flow analysis.

Therefore, a fair value would be around £8.17, although there is no guarantee it will ever reach that price.

However, it underlines to me that it looks to be one of the best bargains in the FTSE 100.

Core business strength

Shares do not stay undervalued like this over the long term if their fundamentals look good, in my experience.

Q1 2024’s results showed an underlying replacement cost profit of $2.7bn, against $3bn the previous quarter. This drop principally reflected lower oil and gas prices in the markets over the period and lower refining margins.

As it stands, consensus analysts’ estimates are that BP’s earnings per share will grow by 10% a year to end-2026. Return on equity is forecast to be 18.5% by that time.

Market outlook

Oil prices are fundamentally supported over the medium-to-long-term by demand outstripping supply, in my view.

OPEC sees demand increasing to 116m barrels per day (bpd) by 2045. This year, it is expected to average 103m bpd.  

The International Energy Agency estimates that underinvestment could lead to oil supplies falling below 95m bpd as early as 2030.

One risk in the shares is that this mismatch in supply and demand does not occur. Another is that government pressure to expedite its energy transition causes it to miss out on oil and gas revenues.

However, after the 2023 results, CEO Murray Auchinloss pledged to turn BP into a “higher-value company”.

A core part of this is to “pragmatically adapt” to changes in energy demand, including through the energy transition.

Increasing shareholder rewards

Additional boosts to BP’s share price are likely to come from increased shareholder rewards, in my view.

In its Q1 2024 results, it reiterated its commitment to $3.5bn in share buybacks in H1 this year. This is part of its plan to repurchase at least $14bn in shares over this year and 2025. Buybacks tend to be very supportive of prices.  

It also increased its first interim dividend by 10% — from 6.61 cents (5.22p) a share to 7.27 cents. If this were applied to the total 2024 dividend, the payout would be 30.8 cents. This would give a yield on the current £4.90 share price of 4.9%.

The present yield is 4.5%, based on the 2023 dividend of 28 cents.

Both compare very favourably to the average FTSE 100 payout of 3.8%.

I already have a big holding in BP and am happy with that. If I did not have it, I would buy the share today for its increasingly good yield, its apparent undervaluation, and its solid growth prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bp P.l.c. and Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I’d buy 11,220 Legal & General shares for £200 a month in passive income

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers how much money investors would have to put into Legal & General (LON:LGEN) shares to target £2,400…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

These 2 magnificent FTSE 250 shares are on sale right now!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 250 companies still look cheap, despite recent share price gains. Here's why our writer Royston Wild thinks they’re…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Growth Shares

Down 36% in 2024, how low could NIO shares go?

| Gordon Best

The electric vehicle sector has seen some tremendous volatility in recent years, but what does the future hold for NIO…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here is how I would invest in income shares

| Jesse Williamson

This Fool has been searching for ways to generate a passive return via income shares.

Read more »

Market Movers

The Keywords Studios share price just jumped 63%. Time to sell?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Keywords Studios share price has soared on the back of takeover talk. Here, Edward Sheldon explains what he’d do…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

5 sustainable UK stocks that Fools love

| The Motley Fool Staff

Five completely different stocks, all listed in the UK, that tick a wealth of ESG boxes as well as looking…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I consider Tesla a top undervalued growth stock right now

| Oliver Rodzianko

Many investors are selling their Tesla shares, but our writer thinks this technology growth stock has a new period of…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

559 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend star can make me a £7,466 annual passive income!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 gem looks undervalued to me, appears set for strong growth, and pays a big dividend yield that…

Read more »