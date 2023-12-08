Home » Investing Articles » Don’t worry about a stock market crash, I’d buy cheap dividend shares now

Don’t worry about a stock market crash, I’d buy cheap dividend shares now

It’s easier to identify good dividend shares than predict how the stock market will perform. So why waste time worrying about the future?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are plenty of attractively priced dividend shares available at the moment. But with a gloomy economic outlook, I’m sometimes tempted to sit back and wait before adding more to my portfolio.

Some of my caution stems from Harry Dent, a financial strategist. In October 2023, he told ThinkAdvisor that he was expecting a market correction in 2024. He said: “People think I’m crazy when I say the stock market will go down 86% on the S&P — the worst case but also my most likely case.”

However, Dent’s view makes him something of an outlier.

A recent survey found that only two out of 12 analysts think the S&P 500 will fall in 2024. The most pessimistic is expecting a reduction of 8.5%, from its close on 1 December 2023.

But the truth is nobody knows how the stock market will perform in 2024. This means there’s little point making predictions.

A more productive use of time

Instead, I believe my time is better spent looking for undervalued dividend shares.

If there was a market crash then the yields on these would increase further. But I’ve learned to my cost that delaying investing — in the hope that better opportunities come along — isn’t necessarily a good strategy.

Assuming most investors behave rationally, if a stock is genuinely a bargain it will soon be noticed, and its price driven higher. Indecision and delay have been described as the parents of failure.

Here are three FTSE 100 dividend stocks that currently look cheap to me.

Three bargains?

Compared to its 2019-22 average, Taylor Wimpey is forecasting it will build 24% fewer homes in 2023. And although a recovery in the housing market isn’t guaranteed, its directors demonstrated their confidence in the future by increasing the interim dividend. If it pays the same as it did in 2022, its shares are currently yielding around 7%. Encouragingly, the company has a strong balance sheet and plenty of land on which to build.

For the past six years, Vodafone has maintained its payout of 9 euro cents a share. On the back of flat revenue and falling earnings, most analysts are expecting a cut for the year ended 31 March 2024 — the average prediction is 7.29 euro cents. And some are concerned about its huge debt. But the company’s agreed to sell its operations in Spain. This will bring in over €4bn in cash, which will give it additional headroom, should it be needed. The stock’s currently yielding over 10% which makes it particularly attractive.

National Grid is a stock that keeps on giving — it last cut its dividend in 1996. For its 2024 financial year, it’s increased its interim payout by 8.7%. Repeating this for the final dividend implies a current yield of 5.8%. Not bad for a stock that enjoys monopoly status in its key markets. But to meet regulatory requirements, it’s required to spend heavily on infrastructure over the next few years. Despite this, the company’s forecasting growth in its earnings of 6%-8% each year until at least 2026.

Unfortunately, this is something of a theoretical exercise as I don’t have any spare cash at the moment. But as soon as my situation changes, I’m going to start looking for cheap dividend shares, regardless of how the wider market is expected to perform.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in National Grid Plc and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 pandemic stock has jumped 83%! Have I missed the boat?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about a FTSE 250 growth stock that has finally got a tailwind now that the pandemic is…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Will these two downtrodden FTSE 100 stocks reach £1 again?

| James Beard

Two of my FTSE 100 stocks have fallen out of favour with investors in recent years. But how likely is…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’d drip-feed £300 each month to aim for £1m using a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to use stock picking to push a Stocks and Shares ISA towards millionaire territory through regular…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At £14, the GSK share price looks like a top bargain to me

| Ben McPoland

The GSK share price looks dirt cheap at the moment. But do the risks outweigh the potential reward with this…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying these FTSE 100 value stocks! Should I?

| Royston Wild

These UK value stocks are selling like hotcakes! Yet, on paper, they still look dirt cheap. Should I follow the…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How I’d target a yearly £11,737 second income from UK dividend shares in 2024

| Harshil Patel

UK shares offer ample opportunities for a chunky second income. Our writer explores how he’d aim to earn a five-figure…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

7.1%+ yields! 3 high-dividend FTSE 250 stock ideas for passive income in 2024

| Royston Wild

The yields on these FTSE 250 income heroes rise close to 9% for next year. I think they could be…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares that could soar in 2024! Time to buy the dip?

| Royston Wild

The London stock market is packed with brilliant cheap shares and here are two that I think could bounce back…

Read more »