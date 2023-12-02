Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to help build long-term wealth

Here’s how I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to help build long-term wealth

This writer thinks a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA could be turned into something much, much bigger over time. Here’s how he’d try to make that happen.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Older couple walking in park

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA with £20,000 in it could give me a welcome opportunity to invest in a range of great companies.

But might it realistically let me try and build wealth over the long term? I think the answer to that is ‘yes’.

Why a long-term approach matters

When I talked about building wealth, I was not focusing on this month, this year, or even necessarily this decade.

Instead I would treat my Stocks and Shares ISA with a long-term perspective. To understand why that is important, consider an analogy used by billionaire investor Warren Buffett. He compares investing to a snowball. As it moves downhill, it picks up more snow that, in turn, can pick up even more. So the snowball’s rate of growth increases over time.

The same applies to an ISA. Imagine that you achieve a compound annual growth rate of 5% on a £20,000 ISA. After 10 years, it would be worth around £31,000. After 20 years, it would be worth over £50,000.

But after 30 years, the valuation would be over £82,000. Each decade brings bigger returns even at the same growth rate. That is the snowball effect.

Risk and reward

With a long-term approach, I would not just focus on potential reward. Longer timeframes mean there is more time for risks to materialise too.

Buffett says that the first rule of investing is never to lose money and the second rule is never to forget the first one.

In other words, smart and consistently successful investors do not just look at the potential for a share to soar. They also always seriously consider the potential risks involved.

Growth and income

What would be better for my Stocks and Shares ISA in the long run? Buying into high-yield shares like Legal & General and Phoenix, or owning shares with the potential for the sort of explosive growth seen over the decades at firms like Amazon and Google parent Alphabet?

That is a difficult question and I am not sure there is necessarily only one right answer.

Owning the right Income shares could help me compound my earnings over time. But getting into a massive growth story at the right price might provide enormous returns.

One issue with growth shares is that, for every Amazon or Alphabet, there are lots of other companies that do not perform anywhere near as well. It seems obvious now that buying into Amazon 20 years ago would have been an investing masterstroke. But that was not necessarily anything like so obvious back then.

So I would be happy splitting my £20,000 between both growth and income shares.

In each case my focus would be on trying to maximise my potential long-term reward while keeping risks at a comfortable level. I would likely spread the £20K across five to 10 shares, to keep my portfolio diversified.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet and Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks for investors to consider buying in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in December. One is a recovering growth stock, the other…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How I’d target a monthly £300 passive income from investing in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some of the practicalities of how he'd aim to generate passive income by investing in dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If this event happens, I think the IAG share price could soar in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price could be set for further gains if it decides to do one…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These FTSE shares have fallen 20%+ in 2023. Are they no-brainer buys for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE stocks that have tanked this year. Has the share price weakness in 2023 presented an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £4 in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has more than doubled so far this year. Our writer considers some possible reasons for it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 growth stock jumped 28% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a new deal and changing views on future interest rates have helped one FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 11% and 8.6% and I think they look cheap!

| Charlie Keough

With passive income on his mind, this Fool is targeting dividend shares for his portfolio. Here are two he likes…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit 85p in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Morgan Stanley analysts say the Lloyds share price could reach 85p in 2024. But could a possible windfall tax throw…

Read more »