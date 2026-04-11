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How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the stock market.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
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Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle

Image source: Getty Images

If Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX does an IPO this year, I imagine that there will be plenty of UK investors who want to buy stock. Musk has made long-term Tesla investors a ton of money and there’s a chance he could do the same again.

The thing is – UK investors don’t have to wait for the IPO to invest in SpaceX. Believe it or not, it’s possible to get exposure to the company today through several London Stock Exchange-listed (LSE) vehicles.

A major investor in SpaceX

For a long time now, Scottish investment manager Baillie Gifford has been a major investor in SpaceX. It holds unlisted SpaceX shares in several of its investment trusts.

These investment trusts trade on the LSE just like regular shares. This means that by investing in these trusts, investors can gain exposure to SpaceX now, well before the IPO.

Baillie Gifford’s most well-known investment trust is Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT). This is a growth focused product that invests in disruptive companies (both listed and unlisted).

In this trust, SpaceX is the largest holding. At the end of March, it represented 19.3% of the portfolio.

I suspect the holding is a much larger percentage of the portfolio now though (maybe 25-30%). Because I don’t think Scottish Mortgage is valuing the company at the figure of $1.7trn to $2trn that is currently being discussed.

Let’s say for now that it represents 25% of the portfolio. If an investor was to put £10,000 into Scottish Mortgage, roughly £2,500 of that would be going into SpaceX.

The other £7,500 would be going into names such as Amazon, Taiwan Semi, ASML, and Nvidia. Overall, the investor would get access to lots of great growth companies.

It’s worth pointing out that the significant exposure to SpaceX does add risk here. If the space stock tanks, this trust could underperform.

I think it’s worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio though. I hold it in my own portfolio.

Another great option

A second Baillie Gifford investment trust worth highlighting is its US Growth Trust (LSE: USA). This is a smaller growth-focused product centred on US companies (listed and unlisted).

At the end of March, SpaceX was the largest holding at 14.9% of the portfolio (so maybe closer to 20% now). Other top holdings were Stripe (another unlisted company), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta, and Netflix.

This product is perhaps a little riskier than Scottish Mortgage as it’s focused on only one geographic market. Ultimately, it lacks the geographic diversification of the larger product.

I still think it’s worth a look though. After all, the US market has a brilliant track record when it comes to generating wealth for long-term investors.

We can see that in this product’s long-term performance. Since its inception, a little over eight years ago, its share price has more than tripled.

Edward Sheldon has positions in ASML, Amazon, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Nvidia, and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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