Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

How to turn an empty ISA into £100 a month in passive income

Stephen Wright outlines how real estate investment trusts can help UK investors aim for £100 a month in passive income in double-quick time.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend shares can be great passive income investments. And a Stocks and Shares ISA is a great vehicle for UK investors.

Finding the right investments is key to generating strong returns. But not having to pay tax on dividends is also a big help.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions. 

REITs

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a terrific asset class. They’re literally designed for passive income investors. They originated around 65 years ago in the US. Property prices were rising and ordinary people were struggling to keep up. 

Sound familiar? The government’s plan to do something about it was to create a new asset class to help people own property.

REITs are organisations that own and lease property. And they’re exempt from paying tax on the income they generate. 

In exchange, they have to return 90% of their income to investors as dividends. So ordinary people get a way to earn passive income from property.

This basic structure hasn’t really changed since 1960. And some REITs currently come with very attractive dividend yields. 

UK property

LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) is one example. The stock comes with a 6.5% dividend yield, but this isn’t what makes it interesting. 

Growth is often difficult for REITs. Since they pay out almost all of the cash they generate, they can’t use it to buy more properties.

LondonMetric, however, has done a good job of working around this. Over the last few years, it’s acquired several other REITs. The strategy involves incorporating the best assets and selling the others. In doing so, the firm grows and strengthens its portfolio.

It’s a risky strategy. Financing these deals involves taking on debt or issuing shares and sale prices for divestitures aren’t guaranteed.

The result, however, has been consistent dividend growth. And that makes it well worth checking out for passive income investors.

Monthly income

The annual contribution limit for a Stocks and Shares ISA is £20,000. To earn £100 a month on that requires a 6% yield. 

LondonMetric Property shares come with a better starting return than this. But there are a couple of things to note. 

One is that the firm pays dividends quarterly. So anyone looking for cash each month will also need other investments.

Another is that investing heavily in any one company is risky. And this is especially true for anyone starting from scratch. 

The solution to both problems is the same. It involves finding more than one stock to buy, while looking for a 6% average yield. 

The good news is this is absolutely possible in today’s stock market. LondonMetric Property is only one of the names worth considering.

From 0 to £100 a month

I think investors targeting passive income should look at REITs. This is, after all, exactly the purpose for which they were originally designed.

UK REITs have been attracting a lot of attention recently. And rightly so – a number of them combine high yields with consistent returns. 

In my view, there are still several names that are worth considering. LondonMetric Property is one, but I think there are others. 

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA, someone starting from scratch can earn £100 a month or more. The key is knowing what to look for.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

How UK investors can get access to the $2trn SpaceX stock IPO TODAY

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Investors in the UK can get exposure to space powerhouse SpaceX today via several investment trusts that trade on the…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Down 23% from its highs, I’ve just bagged myself a FTSE 100 bargain!

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has seized the opportunity to buy shares in a FTSE 100 company with outstanding growth prospects at an…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Down 23%! Should I buy Meta Platforms for my ISA or SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Meta stock looks undervalued after sliding steadily lower since last summer. But should I buy the social media giant for…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone who bought Greggs' shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10 days to the next stock market crash?

| Stephen Wright

What happens to the stock market when the current ceasefire in the Middle East expires? And what should investors do…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How to try and double the State Pension with just £30 a week

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By saving money each week and investing regularly, even someone without a lot of cash to spare can aim to…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

2 badly beaten-down small caps to consider for a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a pair of UK small caps that have sold off heavily, making them worth considering for a…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

I can’t wait to buy this excellent FTSE 250 stock for my ISA in April

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has had his eye on this FTSE mid-cap growth stock for a few months. In April, he's finally…

Read more »