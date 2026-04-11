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£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 2 years ago is now worth…

Anyone who bought Greggs’ shares two years ago will now be sitting on heavy losses. Is there potential for a rebound?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
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A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.

Image source: Getty Images

Greggs‘ (LSE:GRG) shares have been a poor investment in recent years. Had an investor put £5,000 into the food-on-the-go company two years ago, they’d now have about £2,950 (ignoring dividends).

Is it game-over for this once-legendary FTSE 250 stock? Or could a recovery be on the cards?

Growth has stalled

Greggs is a solid business. Not only does it have a strong brand and market position but it’s typically quite profitable.

However, looking at the stock today, I see a few red flags. The first is that growth has really slowed. For the first nine weeks of the year, for example, like-for-like sales growth was only 1.6%. That’s pretty underwhelming.

I think Greggs is facing two main issues here. One is that UK consumers are strapped for cash (the recent spike in oil prices isn’t going to help). The other is that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs (eg Mounjaro and Wegovy) are starting to have an impact on consumption trends. These drugs appear to be reducing demand for its high-calorie steak bakes, sausage rolls, and sweet treats.

You could also argue that there hasn’t been enough innovation in its product menu. Greggs has added some healthier options recently but, to my mind, its offer is a little stale overall.

High short interest

Looking beyond the business performance, another red flag is short interest (the percentage of the group’s shares that institutional investors are betting will fall). Right now, it’s really high at 12.5%.

Today, Greggs is one of the most shorted stocks in the UK, with 13 funds betting against it (there are probably more as institutions only need to report short positions greater than 0.5% of the float to the FCA). This tells us institutional sentiment’s very bearish.

Obviously, many institutions expect the stock to keep falling. Perhaps they expect upcoming trading updates to be poor?

It’s worth noting that short sellers don’t always get things right. But it’s concerning when lots of different funds are betting against a stock.

Broker sentiment

One other thing worth mentioning is that broker sentiment’s cooled. For example, analysts at Jefferies recently downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy and cut their price target from 2,500p to 1,610p (roughly where the share price is now).

“We are increasingly of the view that rapid uptake of GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs is impacting Greggs”.

Analysts at Jefferies

This isn’t going to help the share price. Earnings downgrades and price target cuts can really put pressure on a stock.

Can they recover?

Now despite all these negatives, I don’t think it’s game over for Greggs. There’s definitely scope for a recovery at some stage. If interest rates and oil prices were to fall, consumer spending could pick up. Meanwhile, if the company can roll out some more exciting/healthier food options, it could see increased interest.

If business performance was to improve, the shares could rally. Because the valuation is relatively low today. At present, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is only 12. As for the dividend yield it’s about 4.5%.

I just don’t think now’s the best time to consider buying though, given the high level of short interest. In my view, there are safer stocks to pursue today.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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