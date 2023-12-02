Home » Investing Articles » Does the Aviva share price spell ‘time to buy’?

Does the Aviva share price spell ‘time to buy’?

The Aviva share price is currently undervalued, according to Oliver Rodzianko. However, he thinks he can spot the problems with investing in it a mile off.

Oliver Rodzianko
Latest posts by Oliver Rodzianko (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Aviva plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva share price (LSE:AV.) is currently down around 40% since May 2018.

The company is a multinational insurance company with a London headquarters. It provides life, general, and health insurance predominantly, but also offers asset management, pension, and digital services.

Current price analysis

Here are some of the core reasons I think the price has declined in recent years.

First, in 2016, Brexit uncertainties impacted investor confidence in Aviva. This was due to regulatory shifts associated with the company and economic challenges contributing to market volatility.

Second, CEO Mark Wilson resigned suddenly in 2018. This created significant concern over the organisation’s future.

Third, the company’s approach to Asian markets and its geographical diversification have caused concerns over the effectiveness of its operational strategies.

When I consider these reasons for the decline, I still think the price deserves to be higher right now.

Key current financials

I think the organisation’s recent 8% increase in operating profit for the first half of 2023 is a significant positive.  

However, it had -£0.4 in earnings per share for the financial year 2022. The company reported a £1.1bn loss, compared to a £2bn profit the year before.

This could largely be attributed to asset value declines and investment losses. This is evident because profit from continued operations increased 35% in 2022 compared to the year before.

Not every company can be exceptional. Also, despite their weaknesses, some companies remain investable.

Let’s look at one of the reasons why I think Aviva would remain a potential choice for my portfolio if I was focused on dividends.  

A large 7.3% dividend yield

The company’s 7.3% dividend yield, which is close to a two-year high, is remarkable to me.

In fact, I could argue that the company is a good investment based solely on its dividend and low price combined.

Although the payouts have been cut during times like the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic, the dividends have been paid pretty consistently.

The main downside I can see is the fluctuation in yield, which has ranged from 3% in 2013 to 7.3% today.

To buy or not to buy?

I’m a deep value investor at heart, but I also have a soft spot for growth.

I want to know I’m buying shares that are going to expand, grow, and dominate in years to come.

Not every company can be like that, however. Aviva certainly isn’t—it’s more of a stalwart. I don’t think it will do anything special in terms of share price soon.

Mind you, tell that to the investors who purchased the shares pre-2008. I bet they’re wishing they had invested their cash elsewhere.

At the end of the day, if the share price doesn’t at least stay the same, a dividend yield can be useless.

Who wants a 7% payout when you just lost 50% of your asset value? Not me, I’ll tell you.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Oliver Rodzianko has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks for investors to consider buying in December

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in December. One is a recovering growth stock, the other…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

How I’d target a monthly £300 passive income from investing in dividend shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some of the practicalities of how he'd aim to generate passive income by investing in dividend…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If this event happens, I think the IAG share price could soar in 2024

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price could be set for further gains if it decides to do one…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These FTSE shares have fallen 20%+ in 2023. Are they no-brainer buys for 2024?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three FTSE stocks that have tanked this year. Has the share price weakness in 2023 presented an…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £4 in 2024?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price has more than doubled so far this year. Our writer considers some possible reasons for it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why this FTSE 100 growth stock jumped 28% last month

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a new deal and changing views on future interest rates have helped one FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 11% and 8.6% and I think they look cheap!

| Charlie Keough

With passive income on his mind, this Fool is targeting dividend shares for his portfolio. Here are two he likes…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

Could the Lloyds share price hit 85p in 2024?

| Stephen Wright

Morgan Stanley analysts say the Lloyds share price could reach 85p in 2024. But could a possible windfall tax throw…

Read more »