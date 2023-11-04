Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock at the start of the year, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £1,000 in this FTSE 100 stock at the start of the year, here’s what I’d have now

Does Vodafone’s big dividend yield make up for its declining share price? Or does the FTSE 100 have better opportunities for passive income investors?

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At over 10%, the dividend yield of Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares is one of the highest in the FTSE 100. But with the share price falling, is it worth it for investors?

The big issue is the sustainability of the company’s dividend. If the business can keep paying its shareholders, its share price should stabilise, making the stock a bargain – but that’s a big ‘if’.

Vodafone shares

Since the start of the year, the Vodafone share price is down 10%. So if I’d invested £1,000 in the stock at the start of the year, the market value of my investment would be £102 less today. 

The company has paid out 7.4p in dividends per share since January, though. So I’d have received £84 in distributions from the business.

As a result, I’d be down £18 overall on a £1,000 investment – a 1.8% loss. That’s only slightly worse than the FTSE 100, which is down 1.4% since the beginning of January.

Vodafone’s share price has been disappointing, but its dividend returns have been above average. The combination has generated similar results to the broader index.

Consistent dividend payments have been rewarding for passive income investors. The real question, though is how long these can continue. 

Passive income

The reason the Vodafone share price has been falling is because investors doubt the company will be able to maintain its dividend. If they’re wrong, the stock is a bargain.

In my view, there are good reasons for being sceptical about the sustainability of the firm’s dividend. The biggest problem is that the company’s heavy capital requirements.

Capital expenditures consistently account for around 50% of the cash the business generates through its operations. That weighs heavily on the amount of earnings the firm can use to pay dividends.

As an occasional thing, this isn’t a big problem – all companies need to reinvest their earnings from time to time. But the trouble with Vodafone is that the looks set to continue indefinitely.

The reason is that the company doesn’t have a big competitive advantage over its rivals. As a result, it constantly finds it difficult to improve its economics.

Potential

The case from here is by no means hopeless. The possibility of a merger with Three UK might help Vodafone achieve the scale that would help it grow its profits and maintain its dividend.

Furthermore, the company’s new CEO has been attempting to divest businesses in order to focus on improving profitability. I think this is a good move.

In the short term, selling off underperforming units might help preserve the company’s dividends while earnings falter. This won’t work in the long term, though.

Sooner or later, the company is going to have to figure out a way to increase its profitability if it is going to maintain its dividend. And the market seems pessimistic about this.

I can see that there might be a real opportunity here, if Vodafone can turn things around. But the risk to me looks too great – I think there are better FTSE 100 stocks to buy at the moment. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

The one thing I’m looking for in stocks to buy right now is…

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have stalled recently as P/E multiples contract. Stephen Wright thinks this means one thing for investors looking for…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

Why is no one shouting about this FTSE 250 income gem?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 income stock from the property sector that he believes should get more attention than…

Read more »

2024 year number handwritten on a sandy beach at sunrise
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA like this to target £1,700 in 2024 dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reckons a single Stocks and Shares ISA invested in today's market could potentially set him up to earn…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

2 shares I’d love to own in my SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the features that make him like the idea of owning this duo of FTSE 100 shares in…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Should I buy housebuilder shares that have fallen 50%-plus?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK housebuilder shares have tanked. Many have more than halved in value. Is this a great buying opportunity? Ed Sheldon…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Build a four-figure second income for £10 a day? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

With a spare tenner a day, our writer explains how he'd aim to grow a second income to over £1,000…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’d follow the Warren Buffett approach to build wealth!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has made billions in the stock market. Our writer shares why he's applying some of the great man's…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? I’d buy 5 FTSE shares to target £250 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he would try to use the dividend potential of carefully-chosen FTSE shares to build extra…

Read more »