Home » Investing Articles » Is this 9.3%-yielding income stock a value trap?

Is this 9.3%-yielding income stock a value trap?

I’m keen to learn more about a FTSE 100 income stock that offers a near double-digit yield. Could it be a bargain or is it a value trap?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

British American Tobacco‘s (LSE:BATS) yield of 9.3% is something of an outlier. The average for the FTSE 100 is 3.9%, which I think makes the company worthy of further investigation.

British American Tobacco has a long history of rewarding its shareholders with generous dividends. It makes quarterly payments and has increased its payout every year since 2018.

A wolf in sheep’s clothing?

But I wonder if the stock is a value trap, something that looks like a bargain but, in reality, isn’t.

When valuing companies, it’s useful to make a comparison to a similar business. Imperial Brands has a near-identical operating model which makes it a good benchmark.

Both companies have comparable price-to-earnings ratios of 6.5-7.

But when it comes to the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, one appears to be more of a bargain.

At 31 March 2023, Imperial Brands had net assets of £6.2bn, giving it a P/B ratio of 2.5.

British American Tobacco’s balance sheet at 30 September 2023, showed a book value of £72.6bn. This means its P/B ratio is presently 0.8. Therefore, its current stock market valuation doesn’t accurately reflect its underlying assets.

But that’s the point of a value trap.

I might be tempted to buy a stake in British American Tobacco because its shares appear to be cheaper than its closest rival. And who wouldn’t want to earn income of 9.3% on an investment?

Not for me

But there are two reasons why I don’t want to include the stock in my portfolio.

Firstly, the company still earns the majority of its revenues from traditional tobacco products. And these are falling out of favour around the world.

Rishi Sunak recently announced his intention to pass legislation meaning anyone currently aged under 14 will never be able to buy cigarettes.

To combat this, the company’s investing heavily in so-called reduced-risk products but some of these are also facing bans and restrictions. At the moment these are loss-making and account for just 12% of revenue.

Secondly, I have concerns that the stock is falling out of favour as the number of ethical investors increases.

According to Bloomberg, socially responsible investments will account for a third of all assets under management by 2025. The long-term share price performance of British American Tobacco has been disappointing, possibly due to this trend.

Since October 2018, the company’s paid £10.60 per share in dividends.

However, its share price has fallen 32%. This means £10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth £6,800.

But I’d have earned £3,212 in dividends meaning I’d be in the black by £12! Not a great return over such an extended period.

Others have done better

Contrast this with the performance of, for example, Frasers Group, which doesn’t pay dividends. Understandably, income investors don’t like the stock but its share price has increased 150% over the past five years, which would have turned £10,000 into £25,000.

There’s little point owning a high-yielding stock if its value is diminishing.

For these reasons I think British American Tobacco shares are something of a value trap and that there are better opportunities elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Frasers Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

6.5% yields! Here’s the dividend forecast for Hargreaves Lansdown shares through to 2025

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock offers dividend yields far above the average for UK blue-chip shares. Is it currently too cheap…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 stock with near-7% dividend yields! Should I buy it today?

| Royston Wild

The dividend yields on Land Securities shares smash the broader average of 3.8% for FTSE 100 stocks. Is the company…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

Forget cash, gold and bonds! I’d rather buy red hot LSE dividend stocks

| Harvey Jones

Yields on FTSE 100 dividend stocks have shot up again and I think they look far more tempting than almost…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Are these 3 of the best stocks to buy as markets fall?

| Harvey Jones

Stock markets sagged last week and I'm wondering which are the best shares for me to buy to take advantage.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Down 15% in a month, this FTSE 100 share pays 11.6% a year!

| Cliff D'Arcy

While the FTSE 100 is down under 4% in a month, this Footsie stock has dived by 15%. This has…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

The BT share price is crashing! Is now finally time to buy?

| Tom Rodgers

With the BT share price around £1, and a hefty 6.5% yield on offer, is there a bargain buy here?…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This is my number one SIPP holding

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why this share holds a key position in his SIPP and considers both the risks and opportunities…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares have crashed to 52-week lows. Can I resist buying them?

| Paul Summers

The share prices of some of our biggest companies are really struggling. But should these FTSE 100 stocks now be…

Read more »