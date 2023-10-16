Home » Investing Articles » I’ve been loading up on cheap shares while I can

I’ve been loading up on cheap shares while I can

Zaven Boyrazian explains why stock market volatility today could be a perfect opportunity to snap up cheap shares for his portfolio.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Volatility continues to persist in the financial markets. It’s hardly been a pleasant experience. But, it’s allowed me to capitalise on cheap shares of what I believe are fantastic companies trading at bargain prices.

With the near-term economic outlook still filled with uncertainty, there’s a chance that discounted stocks today could drop even further. But as a long-term investor, this may ultimately be irrelevant. After all, economic wobbles are only temporary. And companies that survive them intact often find their competitors in a weakened state – the perfect conditions for stealing market share.

Identifying bargains

One of the most popular and easiest ways to judge valuation is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Calculating the price relative to earnings and comparing it to industry peers quickly gives a rough indication of whether a stock is trading cheaply.

However, using this metric without context can be problematic and misleading. The P/E ratio can fall to alluring levels if the share price drops and the market capitalisation of a business tumbles. Therefore, it’s important to investigate what’s driving the metric.

For example, suppose a stock drops off a cliff because its products have been made obsolete by a competitor? In that case, the P/E ratio will suggest a buying opportunity has emerged even though the business is possibly doomed. And suppose a firm’s earnings have skyrocketed because of a one-time source of income? In that case, it could also look cheap when the reality might be completely different.

With that in mind, investors must remain vigilant when using valuation ratios. And they must carefully scrutinise each potential ‘bargain’ stumbled upon. Personally, in 2023, I’m on the lookout for shares that have been sold off due to short-term pessimism despite the long-term picture remaining uncompromised.

Investing with volatility

It’s virtually impossible to predict what’s going to happen in the coming weeks or even months. That’s because, in the near term, stock prices are driven by mood and momentum – something that can change at a moment’s notice. As such, investing during volatile periods can be a bit of a rollercoaster.

As previously mentioned, even if an investor were to successfully find and buy the best cheap shares available today, the valuation could continue to drop tomorrow. That’s why I’ve been deploying a pound-cost-averaging buying strategy.

I’ve been accumulating some capital over the last few months in an interest-bearing savings account. And I’m now in the process of drip-feeding it into the companies that I believe have the most promising long-term potential at a fair price. By not throwing all my money in one giant lump sum, I continue to have cash available. So I can top up on stocks at even better prices if the valuation continues to fall for unjustified reasons.

However, there’s always the risk of potentially being wrong. After all, there are countless factors influencing a business. And even if the threats today are negligible, that might change in the future before the stock has a chance to reflect the true value of the underlying business.

Diversification helps mitigate the impact of mistakes. And ensuring a portfolio contains a wide range of top-notch companies from different industries is generally a sound tactical decision. That’s especially so during periods of volatility.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Will war in the Middle East sink FTSE 100 stocks?

| Mark Tovey

As the tragic Middle East headlines keep coming, our writer explores the possible impact on FTSE 100 stocks. Oil has…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to make millions the Warren Buffett way

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett has built a $115bn fortune from investing, while giving away $55bn. Here are five lessons that I finally…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £5,000 into FTSE 100 dividends right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 dividends can be a terrific source of passive income, but not all leading income stocks are necessarily bargains.…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a cheap FTSE 250 growth stock that I just bought

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian shares one top-notch FTSE 250 company trading at a discount that he’s just added to his long-term growth…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn £2,481 of savings into £266 of passive income a month!

| James Beard

Interest rates are rising but James Beard explains why he thinks the stock market is still the best way of…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I think these are the best shares to buy now for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These companies appear to offer excellent value for money for long-term investors, potentially being some of the best shares to…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

My easyJet shares are falling but I’m not letting go!

| James Beard

easyJet shares fell 7% after the airline released its 2023 preliminary results. But here's why I don't regret buying the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Is it too late for investors to consider buying this FTSE 100 star?

| Simon Watkins

Despite being near a seven-month high, this FTSE 100 star appears undervalued, recently increased its dividends, and works in a…

Read more »