Home » Investing Articles » This dividend stock’s yield has gone from 4% to 8%! Time to buy?

This dividend stock’s yield has gone from 4% to 8%! Time to buy?

Jon Smith spots a dividend stock that enjoyed a rising yield over the past year, but flags up a steep fall in the share price over the same period.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors often focus purely on the current dividend yield of any stock they’re interested in. Yet yield percentages aren’t set in stone and it’s interesting to note how they change depending on the share price’s ups and downs. So, just because a stock has a low yield at the moment doesn’t mean I should ignore it forever. Things change, which is the case for one FTSE 250 firm I’ve noticed.

Understanding the business

A year ago, the dividend yield for Harbour Energy (LSE:HBR) was 4.4%. It has been climbing for pretty much the entire year and currently sits at 8.32%. As a result, this makes it one of the highest yielding options in the entire FTSE 250.

Before we get into more figures, it’s key to note the background of Harbour Energy. It’s the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with a leading position in the UK. It also has interests around the world, including Mexico and Norway.

This isn’t some kind of commodity exploration penny stock that has no revenue coming in. The business posted a half-year pre-tax profit of $429m. However, the share price is far more volatile than the average FTSE 250 share.

For example, the stock is down 47% over the past year. The profit figure mentioned was a large swing lower from the $1.49bn in the same period last year. Granted, some of this was down to a windfall tax, but it does highlight the nature of the oil and gas sector.

Bringing it back to the income

The reason why it’s important to understand the business is because it has a strong correlation to the dividend potential.

The 47% drop in the share price has acted to push the yield higher. Technically, if the dividend per share remains unchanged, a lower share price increases the yield.

Even though profit has fallen, the company is increasing the dividend payments. It announced $0.12 per share as an interim payment this summer. However, I’m cautious on this because, before 2021, it went for many years without paying any dividend.

Patching it all together

So what we have here is a company that will continue to have a volatile share price, based on oil and gas prices along with future project success. It also has an uncertain track record of dividend payments.

On the other hand, it’s a profitable business. It has zero net debt (as of the half-year end) and free cash flow of $1bn. These factors support the potential for continued dividend payments, due to the firm having good liquidity.

If we were talking about a 4% dividend yield, I wouldn’t think about taking the risk. But at 8.32%, I believe the yield is high enough for investors to be compensated for the risk.

So I’m thinking about adding this to my own portfolio in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 stocks look cheap. Should investors consider buying them today?

| Charlie Keough

Cheap FTSE 100 stocks have this Fool excited. Here, he explores if now's the time for investors to consider snapping…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

7.9% yield! Did I just buy the best FTSE 100 bargain?

| John Fieldsend

This FTSE 100 miner looks like an excellent value play. With a weighty dividend and fallen share price, here’s why…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is the Metro Bank share price crash a buying opportunity?

| Dylan Hood

The Metro Bank share price has crashed over 28% in the past day. This Fool takes a look at why,…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Yes, this FTSE 250 stock really is yielding 21%!

| James Beard

It's rare to come across a FTSE 250 stock that's yielding over 20%. Our writer's found one but he's wary…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Down 8% in 3 days! Can I be tempted to buy boohoo shares?

| James Beard

Many investors sold their boohoo shares after the company released its latest results. Our writer considers whether this is a…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

When will the Lloyds share price hit £1?

| James Beard

The Lloyds share price has struggled lately to get above 50p. Our writer asks whether it will reach £1 again,…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Dividend Shares

What’s going on with the National Grid share price in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The National Grid share price has fallen nearly 20% since mid-May. Ed Sheldon looks at what’s driving the weakness and…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’d buy for a spectacular second income!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to have spare cash to invest in UK shares soon. And I'm thinking about buying the following stocks…

Read more »