A second income of £8k a year for £250 a month? Here’s how!

Jon Smith explains how he can get set up for dividends in Q4 with the aim of making a chunky second income down the line.

I can’t think of anyone that wouldn’t want an extra £8k a year. That additional amount from a second income could be used for essentials or simply having more fun. Getting the extra £8k is another story. Yet from my calculations, not only is it possible to achieve this from dividend stocks, it can be gained from only a modest monthly investment.

Using stocks despite high interest rates

It’s true that interest rates have been increasing in the UK. At 5.25%, I could simply park money safely in a Cash ISA. Yet at the same time, the yields on some large-cap stocks have been increasing as well.

For example, Lloyds Banking Group has a dividend yield of 5.56% at the moment, closest to the highest level in the past year. Aviva is another case, with the yield jumping from around 6% a year ago to 8.07% now.

Aside from just the dividend yield, an added source of income can be if the stock appreciates in value. If a stock rises X% in the coming years, it’s possible to skim off some of the profits.

As a risk, it’s true that I’m very unlikely to lose value on my capital within a Cash ISA. Yet if I pick a stock that falls considerably in value, it could wipe out all of the benefits from the dividends.

Targeting a yield

Importantly, my strategy hinges on being able to regularly invest £250 each month. It’s also dependent on my average dividend yield.

I’m not going to be overly ambitious and target a yield of 8%-10%. That could only cause my forecasts to be out further down the line. Rather, I’m going to assume an average yield of 6.5%. From my calculations of stocks that I’d include, I feel this is a realistic target.

This doesn’t mean that I’m going to ignore high-yield options. But I’m going to balance out the higher risk associated with these shares with more sustainable low-risk ideas. So if I buy a stock with a 10% yield, I’d look to include another on 3% that I can bank on. In the process, my average yield remains at 6.5%.

Adding in the numbers

Using my average yield, I can then plan forward to see how long it’ll take me to reach £8k in a second income stream.

To help get there as quickly as possible, I’ll reinvest any dividends I get paid to allow my pot to compound.

As it stands, I’ll hopefully reach this mark by year 15. This seems a reasonable timeframe to me. There’s some buffer here. The unforeseen could happen, but if I can boost my yield or my investment amount then things could be quicker.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

