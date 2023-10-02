Home » Investing Articles » 2 top ETFs for the artificial intelligence revolution

2 top ETFs for the artificial intelligence revolution

AI looks set to have a massive impact on the world over the coming decades. Here are two ETFs that give immediate exposure to the technology.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a fantastic way to gain exposure to a wide variety of technology themes through a single investment.

One revolutionary technology that has fascinated investors in 2023 is artificial intelligence (AI). Just two months after being released, ChatGPT, the popular chatbot from OpenAI, reached 100m monthly active users.

This has led some well-informed tech investors to predict that the technology could be bigger than the internet and smartphone.

Here, I’m going to look at two top ETFs that gives investors a chance to invest in AI.

Nasdaq 100

First, I have to go with the Nasdaq 100. The index features 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange.

One popular ETF that tracks this cohort of stocks is the iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF (LSE:CNX1).

Following a 33% plunge last year, this index has been the hands-down winner of 2023. It’s up 37% year to date, driven by its high-calibre collection of AI stocks that includes Nvidia (up 204%), Tesla (up 131%), and Google parent Alphabet (up 47%).

Now, the risk here is that this has left the index looking quite expensive. It’s currently trading on a forward-looking P/E ratio of 26, which is pretty pricey and adds risk.

However, the world-class quality of the stocks that make up this index means it’s rarely cheap. And investors really get the cream of the crop in the AI world with this investment.

For example, Microsoft is the second largest stock with a 9.5% weighting. The tech giant invested $10bn in OpenAI earlier this year for a minimum 49% stake, placing it at the very heart of the AI revolution.

But the Nasdaq 100 also contains smaller firms that are doing interesting things with AI. One is Duolingo, the world’s largest digital language app. Its new learning features are powered by its in-house AI technology combined with ChatGPT.

Duolingo stock is up 133% this year as the firm’s paid subscriber numbers and revenue continue to skyrocket.

If I didn’t already have large exposure to this index, I’d invest in it today to hold for the next decade.

Cybersecurity

Next, I think it’s worth highlighting the L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF (LSE: ISPY).

Admittedly, this isn’t a pure AI ETF. But most other funds focused solely on the technology are largely invested in those Nasdaq AI giants I’ve already mentioned. So, I’d take a slightly different angle here, opting for cybersecurity.

According to Allied Market Research, the AI market for cybersecurity is estimated to grow from $19.2bn in 2022 to $154.8bn in 2032. So the 40 stocks in this ETF give investors exposure to this potentially explosive growth.

The fund’s top holdings include Crowdstrike and London-listed Darktrace. Both firms have invested significantly in AI.

Crowdstrike’s Falcon platform uses machine learning and AI algorithms to predict, detect, and defend its 23,000 business customers from cyber threats. Its AI systems analyse over 2trn bits of data daily.

One risk with this ETF is that many cybersecurity firms invest heavily to drive further growth. That means many of them run operating losses, which can cause share price volatility when markets enter risk-off mode.

That said, I’m intending to hold this thematic ETF in my portfolio for years, so short-term volatility doesn’t worry me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Alphabet, Legal & General Ucits ETF Plc - L&g Cyber Security Ucits ETF, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Should I rush to buy Tesco shares today?

| John Choong

Tesco is set to reports its H1 results on Wednesday. John Choong lays out what to expect and whether Tesco…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Dividend Shares

Why BP shares rose 9% in September

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares are in a strong upward trend right now and are delivering strong gains for investors. Here, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s my £5-a-day passive income plan!

| Charlie Keough

By sacrificing just £5 a day, this Fool is confident he could build streams of passive income to serve him…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

An 8.7% yield but down 17%! This FTSE 100 stock looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

Down 17% from March, but with a strong core business, an 8.7% yield, and undervalued to its peers, this FTSE…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

An insider’s buying this AIM stock. Pure genius or misplaced loyalty?

| James Beard

An insider recently bought shares in the fourth most valuable AIM stock. But I wonder whether a better opportunity lies…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Are Wizz Air shares a bargain?

| Mitko Atanasov

Wizz Air shares have dropped 40% compared to May. Despite the decline, the airline industry is recovering quickly, and Wizz…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Market Movers

Why Ocado, Smith & Nephew, and Diageo shares fell in September

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights some of the FTSE 100’s biggest losers in September, including Diageo shares, and looks at what went…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

An 11% yield? Here’s the dividend forecast for a top REIT in 2024/25

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a REIT with a dividend forecast that could offer an investor a generous 11% yield over…

Read more »