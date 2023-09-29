Home » Investing Articles » Down 23% in a year, are Vodafone shares a busted flush?

Down 23% in a year, are Vodafone shares a busted flush?

Vodafone shares have lost almost a quarter of their value in 12 months, while more than halving over five years. But I’m a firm holder of this stock.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past five years and more have been a rough ride for owners of Vodafone Group (LSE: VOD) shares. Since early 2018, the Vodafone share price has plunged by roughly two-thirds, wiping out tens of billions of pounds of shareholder wealth.

Shares’ long slide

At the end of 2018, the stock closed at 235p, with the shares nowhere near that level ever since. Here’s how the telecom giant’s share price has performed each year since 2018:

Year-endShare priceYearly change
2018152.90-34.9%
2019146.76-4.0%
2020120.94-17.6%
2021112.26-7.2%
202284.24-25.0%

For the last five years in a row, this FTSE 100 stock has lost value for its owners. Falls nearing 35% in 2018, 18% in 2020 and 25% in 2022 have battered the share price from triple to double digits.

Over one year, the widely held stock has lost 23.3% of its value, while it has crashed by more than half over five years. At the current share price of 78.14p, the group is valued at just £21.2bn. That’s a far cry from 2000, when Vodafone was Europe’s most valuable listed company.

What went wrong?

On occasion, I’ve heard the European telecoms market described as ‘a graveyard for yield investors’. And this certainly seems to be the case for Vodafone.

Don’t get me wrong — the group is still a huge global enterprise today. Vodafone is Europe’s largest operator of mobile and fixed networks. It also has the continent’s biggest and fastest-growing 5G network. In total, it has 300m mobile customers, 27m fixed broadband customers and 22m TV customers.

Despite this huge size and scale, it has found it very difficult to consistently grow its revenues, earnings and cash flow. In addition, its balance sheet is weighed down by €33.4bn of net debt, though this has fallen by almost a fifth (-19.7%) from €41.6bn a year prior.

I own this stock

For my sins, I am a part-owner of Vodafone. My wife bought the stock for our family portfolio in December 2022, paying 89.4p per share.

Today, we’re nursing a paper loss of 12.6%, which is hardly ideal. Then again, the shares have bounced back by 12.1% from their 52-week low of 69.73p, hit on 11 July.

Furthermore, I’m hopeful that there may be light at the end of the tunnel for long-suffering shareholders. CEO Margherita Della Valle could become a new broom that sweeps away some of the group’s legacy problems. She’s already brokering new strategic partnerships with other big players.

Also, all the above returns exclude cash dividends, which are the primary reason why we invested in Vodafone. The stock’s cash yield of 10% a year is one of the highest in the London market. It’s also 2.5 times the yearly cash yield of the wider FTSE 100 (4%).

In other words, Vodafone is — for me, at least — a dividend play with recovery upside. So while I wait for the new CEO to turn things around, I will happily collect my 10% a year in cash. Unless future dividend payouts are cut, of course!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Vodafone Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Text that reads Take a deep breath typed on retro typewriter
Investing Articles

Will the FTSE 100 crash in October?

| Paul Summers

Historically, next month has seen its fair share of stock market meltdowns. Are we days from seeing the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Which is the best value stock now: AstraZeneca or GSK?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s value in the pharmaceutical sector, but these two FTSE 100 stocks have quite different characteristics to consider.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

After a 20% drop this FTSE 100 stock looks like one of the best shares to buy in October

| Harvey Jones

I can't wait any longer. I reckon this popular growth stock is now one of the best shares to buy…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds the best UK banking stock to buy right now?

| Dylan Hood

Lloyds stock is down 6% year-to-date. This Fool assesses whether he thinks it’s a better buy than its British banking…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Buying cheap FTSE shares today could help me retire early. Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

This writer thinks acting on the valuations of some FTSE shares in today's market could help set him up for…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should investors buy these 2 dividend shares?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down two dividend shares and explores whether or not they could be good options to boost passive…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Should I buy this FTSE 100 dividend share for a second income?

| Royston Wild

Housebuilders have long been popular buys for investors seeking to make a second income with UK shares. Should I buy…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s why FTSE 100 shares currently represent a once-in-a-generation opportunity!

| Sumayya Mansoor

According to our writer, FTSE 100 shares have never looked so attractive. She explains why and what action she’s taking…

Read more »