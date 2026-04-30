Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Missed the ISA deadline? Ignoring the next one could mean throwing away a £5,150 annual second income opportunity!

Missed the ISA deadline? Ignoring the next one could mean throwing away a £5,150 annual second income opportunity!

Before April disappears altogether, today is a useful one to reflect on the second income potential a new year’s ISA allowance affords investors.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house

Image source: Getty Images

April comes, April goes. ISA deadlines come, ISA deadlines go. Each April, the end of the tax period marks the annual cut-off point for people to contribute to their ISA under that tax year’s allowance. Some people use that very smartly to generate a sizeable second income.

Lots do not – and last tax year’s ISA contribution deadline this month passed for ever.

But the good news is that, as one door closes, another opens.

This month saw the start of a new tax year – and with it a whole new ISA contribution allowance for most UK investors.

Here is how not using that could mean missing out on a powerful opportunity to build a second income from dividend shares.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Money for nothing

Many shares pay dividends – basically a way for the company to use spare cash to reward shareholders.

Not all do, though, which is why savvy investors choose carefully and spread their portfolios over a diversified range of companies.

Say someone put £20k into such a diversified portfolio today and was able to compound it at 6% annually for 25 years, before then earning a 6% dividend yield on it. Doing that would generate an annual second income at that point of £5,150.

Now, someone could do that without using an ISA – for example, simply using a share-dealing account. Indeed, that approach would not be constrained by the contribution allowances imposed on ISAs.

Still, I think not using a Stocks and Shares ISA could be throwing away an opportunity for a couple of reasons.

First, the ability of dividends to compound tax-free inside the ISA wrapper should mean it is easier to hit a specific annual compounding target, like the 6% I mentioned, than if some dividends each year had to fund tax payment.

Secondly, the discipline of a fixed annual deadline can help the procrastinators move from dreaming mode to action mode. Without that, their goals of a second income may never amount to anything more than dreams.

Being realistic about goals can still be lucrative

Is a 6% compound annual gain or yield realistic?

The compound annual gain includes share price rises, though any price falls would eat into it.

One share I think investors ought to consider right now both for its price and dividend prospects is lab instrument maker Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG).

At first glance this may seem like an odd choice. The dividend yield is 2.5%, which is fine but not special by market standards, while the price of 57 times earnings looks expensive at first. After all, the company continues to face risks like a funding freeze hurting orders from US research institutions.

But last year’s almost basic earnings per share almost halved.

I hope they can recover and the company can return to historic growth norms thanks to its specialist product portfolio and ongoing expansion strategy. Then, today’s price — 22% lower than a year ago — could turn out to be a long-term bargain.

Even last year’s sharply reduced basic earnings per share still (just) covered the dividend. A 10% dividend per share increase continued Judges’ history of double-digit percentage increases.

Its well-honed business model could help keep such rises coming.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Judges Scientific Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

As Endeavour Mining shares jump 7% on Q1 results, is this a way into the gold rush?

| Alan Oscroft

Endeavour Mining shares have more than doubled over the past 12 months as gold has soared. But how much risk…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in this red hot FTSE 250 growth stock last month is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley likes the look of a British tech stock that’s driving massive growth on the FTSE 250. But are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Standard Chartered shares jump on impressive Q1, is this a FTSE 100 banking bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

It's a record quarter for Standard Chartered, with FTSE 100 bank shares under Q1 scrutiny at a time of unusual…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Amazon stock climbs after Q1 earnings! Here’s what I’m doing next

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s AWS business is growing at its fastest rate in four years and the stock's responding. But what's Stephen Wright's…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock surges 7.05% after Q1 earnings! But is it too late to consider buying?

| Stephen Wright

As Google Cloud’s 63% revenue growth outpaces AWS’s 28%, Stephen Wright looks at whether it might not be too late…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to target a £2,932 monthly passive income?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains more than one approach someone could use as they try and turn a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’m keen to buy these world-class FTSE 100 shares

| Ben McPoland

The UK stock market's home to a number of top-notch companies that operate globally, including this pair of high-quality compounders.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Are Unilever shares the perfect ISA buy for troubled times after Q1 impresses?

| Alan Oscroft

Unilever shares have been wobbling as restructuring plans make profitability hard to get a handle on. But the cash is…

Read more »