Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to target a £2,932 monthly passive income?

How big a Stocks and Shares ISA is needed to target a £2,932 monthly passive income?

Christopher Ruane explains more than one approach someone could use as they try and turn a Stocks and Shares ISA into a serious passive income machine.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

Can you realistically target a passive income totalling thousands of pounds a month simply from the dividends paid by a Stocks and Shares ISA? The short answer is yes.

Here, for example, are a couple of different ways to target a monthly passive income of £2,932 from a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Explaining some basic assumptions

In both examples I presume either a compound annual growth rate of 7% or a dividend yield of 7%.

A compound annual growth rate consists of any dividends paid plus share price growth, though share price declines could eat into it. Is a 7% goal realistic when the current FTSE 100 dividend yield is hovering close to 3%?

I think so, whether for compound annual growth or dividend yield, if someone carefully chooses the right blue-chip shares. Of course, dealing costs, fees and charges could eat into returns, so it is important to select a well-chosen Stocks and Shares ISA too.

Starting with a lump sum

Generating £2,932 of dividends a month on average at a 7% yield would need an ISA worth close to £503k. If someone had an ISA that big – and some actually do – they could get going immediately.

Taking the slow and steady approach

For those who do not have such a large ISA already – or perhaps none at all – there is fortunately a different approach. Putting £20k a year into the ISA and compounding it at 7% annually, after 15 years it should be big enough that a 7% dividend yield would mean the investor could then hit the passive income target I mentioned.

Yes, this is a long-term approach to investing. But I do not think waiting 15 years is unreasonable to go from a standing start to hopefully earning thousands of pounds each month.

Why bother with an ISA?

The above approach could work with a standard share-dealing account, incidentally. So why have I focused on the ISA opportunity?

The ISA allows capital gains or dividends inside the ISA to compound tax-free. That’s why!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A 7.4%-yielding share to consider

One share I think investors ought to consider at the moment is FTSE 100 financial services company Standard Life (LSE: SDLF).

It has what is known as a progressive dividend policy, meaning it aims to grow its payout per share each year. It has done just that in recent years and so the current dividend yield is 7.4%.

There is no guarantee that dividends will last at any company though. Standard Life faces multiple risks. It manages hundreds of billions of pounds in assets and when those change in value it can sometimes force the firm to write their value down, hurting earnings.

For example, the company’s mortgage book valuation could potentially need to be written down in value if the property market slumps.

Still, with multiple long-established brands, deep financial markets expertise and a customer base that equates to one in five British adults, I see a lot to like here.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

As Endeavour Mining shares jump 7% on Q1 results, is this a way into the gold rush?

| Alan Oscroft

Endeavour Mining shares have more than doubled over the past 12 months as gold has soared. But how much risk…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in this red hot FTSE 250 growth stock last month is now worth…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley likes the look of a British tech stock that’s driving massive growth on the FTSE 250. But are…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Missed the ISA deadline? Ignoring the next one could mean throwing away a £5,150 annual second income opportunity!

| Christopher Ruane

Before April disappears altogether, today is a useful one to reflect on the second income potential a new year's ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As Standard Chartered shares jump on impressive Q1, is this a FTSE 100 banking bargain?

| Alan Oscroft

It's a record quarter for Standard Chartered, with FTSE 100 bank shares under Q1 scrutiny at a time of unusual…

Read more »

Amazon Go's first store
Investing Articles

Amazon stock climbs after Q1 earnings! Here’s what I’m doing next

| Stephen Wright

Amazon’s AWS business is growing at its fastest rate in four years and the stock's responding. But what's Stephen Wright's…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock surges 7.05% after Q1 earnings! But is it too late to consider buying?

| Stephen Wright

As Google Cloud’s 63% revenue growth outpaces AWS’s 28%, Stephen Wright looks at whether it might not be too late…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

If the stock market crashes, I’m keen to buy these world-class FTSE 100 shares

| Ben McPoland

The UK stock market's home to a number of top-notch companies that operate globally, including this pair of high-quality compounders.

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

Are Unilever shares the perfect ISA buy for troubled times after Q1 impresses?

| Alan Oscroft

Unilever shares have been wobbling as restructuring plans make profitability hard to get a handle on. But the cash is…

Read more »