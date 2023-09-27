Home » Investing Articles » For me, this FTSE 100 share is a no-brainer buy!

For me, this FTSE 100 share is a no-brainer buy!

This FTSE 100 firm has a remarkable record of growing its revenues, earnings and dividends. So why are its shares so crazily cheap today?

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From June 2022 to August 2023, my wife and I built a new portfolio of undervalued shares. In total, we bought seven US stocks, 15 FTSE 100 shares and five FTSE 250 holdings.

Of course, having bought 27 new shares, returns from these stocks have been varied to date. Even so, I’m surprised at the ongoing weakness in the shares of one of our core Footsie holdings.

A cheap FTSE 100 share

For me, one of the most undervalued shares in the Footsie today is insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group (LSE: LGEN). At every level, I regard this company as one I intend to own for many, many years.

Between 1987 and 2022, I worked in UK financial services for a string of different companies. That experience helped me to appreciate how well-run L&G is. Founded in 1836, this great business has a strong brand and is run by proven management with solid strategic goals. What more could I want?

However, judging by L&G’s share price, I’d think this business was just limping along. At 226.4p, the group is valued at £13.5bn. This is 27.2% below the 52-week high of 311.13p, hit on 8 March — just before the US banking crisis erupted.

Over one year, this stock is down 6.5% , while the shares have declined by 13.7% over five years. But these returns don’t tell the full story because Legal & General pays generous dividends to its patient shareholders.

L&G is a long-term winner

Following the Covid-19 crisis of 2020-21, L&G’s solvency ratio — one measure of its financial strength — climbed to 230% by mid-2023. This leaves it with £9.2bn of surplus capital that can be returned to shareholders over time via dividends and share buybacks.

What’s more, L&G has increased its earnings per share (EPS) every year since 2011, with the exception of Covid-hit 2020. In 2011, EPS hit 12.42p. And in 2022, this figure more than tripled (+208.6%) to 38.33p.

As EPS rose, L&G’s board kept bumping up its yearly dividend payout. In 2011, the total dividend was 6.4p. By 2022, this had soared to 19.37p, up 202.7%.

In addition, the group’s book value per share surged from 86p in 2011 to 194p in 2022. That’s yet another positive sign that this firm is going in the right direction. Even coronavirus (and the collapse of stock and bond prices in 2022) hasn’t beaten this business.

This stock looks too low

Despite its long-term record of success, L&G’s shares look too cheap to me. The current dividend yield of 8.7% a year is among the highest in the London market. It’s also more than twice the FTSE 100’s yearly cash yield of around 4%.

Note that L&G raised its latest interim dividend by 5% to 5.71p from 5.44p. Even better, its board committed in its latest half-year results to keep raising the dividend by 5% a year until 2024. Hence, as a value/dividend/income investor, I see it as a no-brainer buy.

However, in the interests of balance, I should point out that its success is closely tied to global financial markets. Another market meltdown on the scale of spring 2020 could send L&G’s earnings plunging again. Of course, I hope this doesn’t happen!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Legal & General Group shares. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

3 factors I look for to find ‘monster’ growth stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines three attributes he looks for when hunting growth stocks with potentially multi-bagger returns in the long run.

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Will the BAE share price hit £15?

| Dr. James Fox

The BAE share price has soared since Russia invaded Ukraine. How much further can the bull run go and do…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

2 top value UK shares I’d buy in October!

| Royston Wild

I'm hoping to buy these UK shares for my portfolio if I have cash to invest in October. Both are…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Here’s one under-the-radar penny stock up 38% in a year investors should consider buying

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny stock has seen its shares rise in recent months against the backdrop of a…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Rolls-Royce shares 10 years ago, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Long-term investing is all about probabilities, not certainties. Let's see what it would have done for Rolls-Royce shares.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares I’d buy for £1,310 of passive income in 2024!

| Royston Wild

UK shares have proved to be a great way for investors to generate a healthy passive income. Here are two…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £200k

| Alan Oscroft

There's no better way I know to try to get rich than to put as much as I can in…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

30 years of increasing payouts! Here’s one dividend stock I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor wants to explore this dividend stock for her holdings and notes its remarkable payout record in recent years…

Read more »