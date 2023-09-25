Home » Investing Articles » I’d snap up top-notch shares while they’re still cheap!

I’d snap up top-notch shares while they’re still cheap!

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he identifies cheap shares for his portfolio while managing investment risk in a volatile stock market.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK economy seems to be slowly on the mend, but there continues to be plenty of cheap shares scattered throughout the stock market. It seems not every investor has regained their confidence. But the tide does appear to be turning.

Leading indices like the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 are up by roughly double digits since October last year. This indicates a recovery is already well underway. And it means terrific top-notch stocks that were sold off in the initial panic may soon stop being on sale.

Finding buying opportunities

There will always be good businesses caught in a panic-selling crossfire. Consequently, buying opportunities will always exist, but the trick is being able to find them.

In the currently volatile climate, such opportunities are more common than usual, thanks to investors letting their emotions rule over decision-making. That’s why, in my opinion, a good place to start searching for bargains is among the shares that have performed the worst.

A closer inspection of these losers will likely reveal sound justification for shareholders jumping ship. But every once in a while, investors might have overreacted.

It’s important to investigate why a stock has tumbled. Suppose a fundamental issue has been revealed that compromises the investment thesis? In that case, the risks probably won’t be worth the potential reward.

But if the problem, either internal or external, is only causing short-term disruption, and the company has the resources to weather the storm, then a buying opportunity may have emerged.

As famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, “buy when there’s blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own”.

Managing risk

Investing in high-quality shares trading at a discount is a proven recipe for building wealth. However, that doesn’t mean the strategy is risk-free.

It typically takes far longer for a stock to recover than it did to crash. Don’t forget in the near term, the stock market is driven by sentiment. And looking at the state of the markets today, it could be a while before confidence returns to the masses.

In the meantime, should the economy take a turn for the worse, cheap-looking shares might get even cheaper. In theory, this sounds like a bonus since it means smart investors can now buy even more shares at an even better price. But in practice, uncertainty starts to creep in, creating doubt that the bargain might actually be a trap.

But even if an analysis is spot on at the time, a new threat might emerge that compromises a thesis before the stock has a chance to recover, turning a good investment into a bad one.

That’s why it’s critical to diversify across multiple top-notch stocks instead of just one. That way, if a mistake is made, the impact can be offset by other stronger positions within a portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 reasons the boohoo share price could soar from here

| Paul Summers

The boohoo share price is near its 52-week low. But holders could be set for an exciting October if guidance…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 reasons why I keep on buying stocks and shares

| Cliff D'Arcy

With the FTSE 100 up just 2.3% over the past five years, why on earth do I keep on buying…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

The FTSE 250 fire sale continues! 2 bargain stocks to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 250 continues to offer exciting bargains as the index recovers from last year’s correction. Are these the best…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

With no savings at 30, I’d use the Warren Buffett method to try and get rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has built a fortune worth $120bn+. Here's how investors, even with no starting capital, can embark on their…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to consider for big passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my search for ever-larger passive income, I own shares in these two FTSE 100 firms. They offer market-beating dividend…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £1,000 of BT shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have today

| Dr. James Fox

BT shares have endured considerable volatility over the last 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

3 ridiculously cheap shares I’d buy now for mouth-watering passive income

| Ben McPoland

For investors seeking high-yield passive income, the FTSE 100 appears to be the place to be. Here are three shares…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

The BT share price is climbing! Is this a once-in-a-decade chance to make money from it?

| Harvey Jones

It's good to see the BT share price finally showing signs of life, but I'm wondering if this can last…

Read more »