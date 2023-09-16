Home » Investing Articles » £20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1k each month

£20k of savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £1k each month

With a straightforward strategy and long-term investing mindset, this writer thinks he could build a four figure monthly passive income using £20K.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Owning blue-chip shares is one of the ways millions of people, including myself, aim to earn passive income.

That approach lets me benefit from the well-established and profitable businesses of companies like Vodafone without having to do any of the work myself.

It can also be highly lucrative, as long as I am patient and willing to adopt a long-term approach to investing.

Buying shares to set up passive income streams

How does spending £20k on shares practically give me the chance to earn money?

The answer is, it depends what shares I buy.

Some companies, like Google parent Alphabet, do not pay any dividends at all, as they prefer to keep money inside the business to fund growth.

Others are further along the path. Take Apple as an example. It does pay a dividend, but the yield of 0.6% means that if I invest £100 in Apple today, I would only receive 60p per year in dividends, if the payout is maintained at its current rate.

Then there are more mature businesses with limited growth opportunities for which they need lots of cash.

Take insurance company Phoenix as an example, with its stonking 9.5% yield. Admittedly the shares have fallen 19% in five years, while Alphabet and Apple have risen 138% and 223% respectively. But while limited growth opportunities at a proven business can hurt its share price, it can also set the stage for bumper dividends.

Setting up my portfolio

My first move would be to put the £20k into a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, so I would be ready to invest as soon as I found shares I liked.

Next, I would line up a shortlist of high-quality shares I wanted to buy.

Like legendary investor Warren Buffett, who has set up passive income streams stretching to billions of pounds annually by investing in dividend shares, I would stick to areas I felt I understood and could assess.

Rather than put all my eggs in one basket, I would spread the money evenly across five to 10 shares. There is no rush in long-term investing. If I could not find enough shares at an attractive valuation now, I would not rush to invest all my money.

Finding shares to buy

How would I choose? A dividend is never guaranteed. Phoenix may pay 9.5% now, but whether it does so will depend on whether its business can generate enough free cash flows to fund such a dividend – and whether its directors continue to see that as a good use of such money.

So I would spend time studying company accounts.

Hitting my target

A 9.5% yield is unusual, although not exceptional. Other FTSE 100 firms besides Phoenix have a yield of 9%, or higher, at the moment, including M&G and Vodafone.

But imagine I had a more modest target, say 7%. In one year that should earn me £1,400 of passive income from my £20k.

Instead of taking that as cash though, I could reinvest it in more shares (known as compounding).

Compounding my £20k at 7% annually, after 32 years my portfolio would hopefully be generating an average monthly dividend income of over £1,000.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. C Ruane has positions in M&g Plc and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Apple, M&g Plc, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

Is this high-yield income stock the gateway to generating a lifetime of passive income?

| John Choong

With a sky-high yield and solid growth prospects, this dividend stock entices me as an opportunity to passively produce lifelong…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing For Beginners

The secret to building a £100k ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Building up a £100k ISA can take time and effort. But with the right approach, it's definitely possible, says Edward…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Should I put £20,000 in these FTSE 250 stocks for a £4,992 annual second income?

| Alan Oscroft

Why do most investors go for the FTSE 100 when they look to build a second income? I might move…

Read more »

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Rolls-Royce shares at the start of 2023, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares are the FTSE 100's big success story over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Why and how I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA ASAP!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing £20k with a Stocks and Shares ISA could be a lucrative long-term move for patient investors, especially with indirect…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy dirt cheap shares now to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money in low-priced shares today could produce far greater returns in the long run, thanks to a recovering stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

Can RC365 shares recover to 180p? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares given back the vast majority of their gains since hitting 180p in July. Dr James Fox takes a…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £1k in UK shares right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how to avoid novice mistakes when investing a £1,000 lump sum in UK shares in a volatile…

Read more »