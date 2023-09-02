Home » Investing Articles » I think this is the best FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy in September

I think this is the best FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy in September

The FTSE 100 is home to several high-quality dividend stocks. Our writer shares their top pick as we move into the month of September.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 dividend stocks are regarded by investors worldwide as a reliable avenue for both income generation and capital appreciation.

As we move into the month of September, I’m turning my attention to identifying the most promising dividend-paying stocks within the UK’s blue-chip index.

While there are a handful of worthy contenders, I’m convinced that Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) surpasses them all. Here’s why.

Strong financial performance

The market’s reaction to the group’s half-year results last month seemed a little harsh to me.

The financial services provider beat operating profit expectations despite a 2% drop to £941m.

All in all, the alternative asset portfolio did well and so did the retirement business.

The solvency II coverage ratio, which is a core measure of capitalisation and balance sheet strength, rose from an already impressive 212% to 230%.

In my view, this puts Legal & General in a very solid financial positions despite the challenges.

All four of the group’s divisions are well-positioned to continue to execute on structural market opportunities. Consequently, further profitable growth over the medium and long term looks feasible to me.

An attractive dividend yield

Beyond this, the shares boast a handsome prospective dividend yield of around 9%.

Moreover, I’m a big admirer of the company’s progressive payout policy. Among other things, it includes a target to grow dividends at 5% a year.

Perhaps more importantly, the group’s dividend remains comfortably covered by earnings. But as with any business, dividends aren’t guaranteed.

In any case, Legal & General faces the same risks as any other insurer that could force it to cut or cancel its dividend amid unforeseen circumstances.

Seriously undervalued shares

Despite a decent set of financial results and a generous dividend policy, I think Legal & General shares could be significantly undervalued.

For example, the group’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio currently sits at around 5.7, which is below the FTSE 100 average.

This suggests to me that, at present, the market is undervaluing the firm’s earnings potential.

If that’s the case, I’d be well-positioned to benefit from some long-term capital appreciation. But that’ll depend on improved market sentiment resulting in the true value of the shares being recognised.

After all, investing in undervalued shares still carries risks, and not all undervalued stocks ultimately appreciate in value.

A bright future outlook

Looking ahead though, I’m confident in the long-term outlook for Legal & General. I’m also a big fan of the group’s business strategy, which is placing a greater emphasis on technological innovation.

To illustrate, the group is committed to becoming the UK market leader in the digital provision of insurance, while simultaneously growing its presence in the US and expanding in adjacent markets.

As technological innovation makes the group’s products more accessible to customers and digital transformation creates a competitive advantage for it in the US market, I expect continued premium growth across both the British and American protection businesses.

It’s for these reasons that if I had some spare cash in September, I’d snap up a handful of Legal & General shares and aim to hold them for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 to top 8,000 again within a year? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 hasn't been the most rewarding index for investors in recent years. But it could be on its…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d put £20,000 in these 3 stocks, for a £4,435 annual second income

| Alan Oscroft

I reckon investors seeking a second income from UK shares have one of the best opportunities that we've seen in…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 superb value stocks to consider before the next bull run!

| Dr. James Fox

Value stocks have the capability to transform our portfolios, but we could be waiting a long time. Dr James Fox…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Building the ultimate beginner investment portfolio with £10k (and 7 top stocks and funds)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon was building a beginner investment portfolio today, he’d spread his capital over a range of funds and…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

I’d aim for a £1m portfolio with just a few UK shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investors can build a £1m with index funds given enough time. But Zaven Boyrazian explains some tactics to accelerate this…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is RC365 the best penny stock to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The RC365 share price is up more than 300% since the start of 2023. But can this penny stock maintain…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Mike Ashley’s been buying ASOS shares. Should I?

| James Beard

Frasers Group, which is 70% owned by Mike Ashley, has been busy in August buying ASOS shares. Is this something…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £270 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is an ambitious financial goal, but it’s not as impossible as many might…

Read more »