Home » Investing Articles » Are cheap UK stocks a decade-defining opportunity to build long-term wealth?

Are cheap UK stocks a decade-defining opportunity to build long-term wealth?

Our writer explores whether buying undervalued UK stocks for their portfolio could be a once-in-a-decade chance to build wealth over time.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Throughout 2023, numerous banks and analysts have been consistently asserting that the UK stock market is undervalued.

For example, analysts at Schroders conducted research showing that from pretty much every angle you look at them, British shares are exceptionally cheap.

Financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley attribute low valuations to a range of factors. This includes the pessimistic sentiment that followed last year’s mini-Budget meltdown.

Thus, the consensus among the experts appears to be that the market is cheap. If that’s truly the case, it potentially creates a hugely advantageous entry point for investors seeking long-term value.

Unlocking the potential of cheap shares

Undervalued stocks often represent an attractive investment opportunity. After all, it raises the prospect of building serious wealth over time by capitalising on temporary market misplacing.

When a stock is deemed to be cheap or undervalued, it usually means that its market price is considered lower than its intrinsic value. This could be for any number of reasons, ranging from industry misconception to overly negative market sentiment.

Savvy investors who recognise this are in a position to acquire such stocks at a discount. The subsequent expectation being that their true worth will eventually be recognised in due time.

In this way, as the market corrects and share prices rise to better reflect underlying values, investors stand to benefit from some potentially lucrative capital appreciation.

Willingness to be in it for the long haul

That’s all well and good, but it’s worth remembering that this approach demands patience and a long-term perspective. For me to benefit from this potential opportunity, I’ll have to be willing to embrace an investment horizon. Perhaps one that spans years or even even decades.

This will give me sufficient time to overcome the inevitable volatility in financial markets by riding out the short-term peaks and troughs.

Moreover, it’s important to note that while the general consensus suggests the market as a whole is undervalued, this doesn’t imply that every individual UK stock is cheap. Variations in business performance, sector-specific challenges and company-specific factors can lead to divergences in valuations.

A number of stand-out opportunities

Nevertheless, when I survey the FTSE 350, a number of stocks in particular stand out. This includes the likes of Lloyds (P/E: 5.7) and Hargreaves Lansdown (P/E: 10.5). The two companies enjoy well-established market positions and even possess a few decent growth opportunities in my eyes.

In the long run, Hargreaves Lansdown stands to benefit as people save and invest more within their ISAs and SIPPs. Meanwhile, Lloyds’ core focus on growth is resulting in around two thirds of the £3bn strategic investment announced last year going towards growing and diversifying revenue.

As a result, the two companies look significantly undervalued to me, trading at prices that could even turn out to be decade-defining opportunities to build serious wealth. If I had any spare cash to invest, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy some shares of both.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

8.4% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Lloyds shares to 2025

| Royston Wild

The sinking Lloyds share price has turbocharged dividend yields for the next few years. Does this make the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10k in Tesla stock at the start of 2020, here’s what I’d have today

| Muhammad Cheema

Tesla stock has skyrocketed since the start of 2020. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at whether this run can continue…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 10%. Here’s why I’m hoping it falls further

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Barclays has a unique position among FTSE 100 banks. But is a falling share price a concern…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 superb luxury FTSE stocks to buy in 2024?

| Ben McPoland

Many luxury shares have fallen lately due to fears of belt-tightening among wealthy consumers. I'm wondering which stocks to buy…

Read more »

Electric cars charging at a charging station
Investing Articles

Why I’m about to buy this FTSE 100 stock

| Oliver Rodzianko

Oliver Rodzianko breaks down why he'll be buying FTSE 100 stock Auto Trader in the coming day. He admits the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their form in 2024?

| Charlie Keough

2023 has been fruitful for Rolls-Royce shares. However, this Fool is wondering if this fine momentum will continue in the…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 6, is the Lloyds share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

When a FTSE 100 bank is on such a low valuation, it's surely a no-brainer buy -- or a big…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

These dividend shares yield 8.5% and 9% and I think they’re on sale!

| Charlie Keough

This Fool plans to target dividend shares to start generating passive income. Here are two he thinks look dirt-cheap.

Read more »