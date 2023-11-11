Home » Investing Articles » What should I do if the stock market crashes in 2023 or 2024?

What should I do if the stock market crashes in 2023 or 2024?

Guided by several Foolish investing principles, our writer explains what they’d do if the stock market crashed in the next six months.

Latest posts by Matthew Dumigan (see all)
Published
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even during the best of economic environments, investors can never rule out an unexpected stock market crash. After all, major catastrophic events that nobody saw coming are often the cause.

Since the beginning of 2023, the FTSE 100 has showed little upward momentum, trading broadly sideways. With the current economic landscape shrouded in uncertainty and inflation rates remaining stubbornly high, the looming possibility of a market crash certainly can’t be ruled out.

What’s more, worrying signs came from the US at the end of last month after the S&P 500 briefly entered into correction territory. This development sparked concerns among some investors, raising apprehensions about a potential wider sell-off around the world.

To make matters worse, a handful of prominent investors and analysts have been predicting that a crash is imminent. So with that in mind, here’s what I’d do if the stock market crashes in 2023 or 2024.

Staying calm and avoiding impulsive decisions

Enduring a market crash is something that almost all investors will have to face at some point in their lifetime. But this doesn’t mean it’s a straightforward experience. The sudden plummet in share prices across the board is a scary occurrence even for the most seasoned of investors.

So, to avoid any emotional decision making caused by fear or panic, I’d make every effort to keep calm and avoid impulsive decisions. Emotional reactions will only cloud my judgment and result in decisions that are not aligned with my long-term financial goals.

Keeping money in the stock market

In particular, I’d refuse to get caught up in any panic selling. In any case, pulling money out of the stock market during market downturns usually causes more harm than good in the long term. This is due to market timing risk.

Timing the market is when an investors attempts to buy or sell stocks based on predictions relating to future share price movements. And it’s notoriously difficult.

That said, there are instances of legendary investors predicting catastrophic events such as the 2008 financial crash. For example, The Big Short‘s Michael Burry springs to mind. But the reality is that predicting the optimal time to exit the market before a downturn and re-enter before an upturn is extremely challenging, even for experienced investors. That’s why I won’t be bothering.

Adopting a Foolish investment philosophy

Instead, I’d embrace a long-term investment mindset, encapsulated by the Foolish investing philosophy. By thinking in this way, it doesn’t actually matter to me whether the stock market crashes or rallies in the next six months. This is because the long-term mindset will help me to weather any near-term volatility safe in the knowledge that markets tend to recover over extended periods.

In fact, I’d view any significant market downturn as a chance to acquire high-quality stocks at heavily discounted prices. By strategically buying shares during a crash, I could even position myself for some substantial gains when the market eventually rebounds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Matthew Dumigan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

3 steps to aim for a million pound SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane thinks he could turn his SIPP into a seven-figure retirement pot. Here's a trio of practical steps that…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

£8,000 of savings? I’d buy FTSE 100 shares to aim for £5,000 of passive income each year!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, this writer reckons he could build long-term passive income streams. Here's how he'd…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

My £3 a day passive income plan for 2024 and beyond

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he could invest a few pounds a day in the stock market to try and build…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Growth Shares

1 reason I’m sticking with Scottish Mortgage shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares haven’t performed well recently. Yet Edward Sheldon still believes they have a lot of potential.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

These 10 FTSE 100 stocks offer the biggest dividend yields!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

FTSE 100 stocks currently offer an average 4% yield. But these top 10 income stocks are paying an average of…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

No Savings at 45? I’d start drip-feeding £500 a month into UK shares to build wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Nothing in the bank for retirement? Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing in UK shares could be the key to building…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d use this once-in-a-decade chance to send my Stocks and Shares ISA flying!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to invest in undervalued stocks could lay the foundations of explosive long-term wealth. Zaven…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is this stock market correction a rare chance to get rich?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains how he’s leveraging the ongoing stock market correction to target double-digit returns in 2023 within his portfolio!

Read more »