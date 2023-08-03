Home » Investing Articles » 2 stocks to buy for supercharged returns!

2 stocks to buy for supercharged returns!

This Fool is looking for stocks to buy to boost her holdings. Here she takes a closer look at two housebuilders.

Sumayya Mansoor
Published
I’m looking for stocks to buy to boost my holdings. Two options I currently like are Persimmon Homes (LSE: PSN) and Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV).

Persimmon Homes

Persimmon is the UK’s second-largest house builder. It targets the lower-priced segment of the new home market, making it popular amongst first-time buyers.

As I write, Persimmon shares are trading for 1,130p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 1,875p, which is a 39% drop over a 12-month period.

It is worth noting that many UK shares have fallen due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Many of the stocks to buy on my watch list have fallen, creating some excellent buying opportunities.

At present, Persimmon shares look great value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six. In addition to this, its dividend yield stands at 5%. I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed.

Persimmon can capitalise on the favourable housing market in the UK over the longer term, as can Barratt Developments. There is a chronic housing shortage in the UK and demand is rising. Future earnings could be boosted and investor returns could increase.

Finally, I like Persimmon’s business model. It has a diversified set of operations. In addition to its house building, it has subsidiaries that manufacture and supply construction materials too. This should also boost earnings and returns.

Barratt Developments

Barratt is the UK’s largest residential property developer. Like Persimmon, it targets the first-time buyer market but also has a subsidiary that targets higher net worth clients with more luxury builds.

As I write, Barratt shares are trading for 448p. At this time last year, they were trading for 489p, which is a 8% drop over a 12-month period.

Barratt shares also look like good value for money right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just eight. Its dividend yield is higher than Persimmon, currently at 7.8%.

The additional aspect to Barratt’s appeal is the fact that it also makes luxury housing. No matter the economic outlook, higher net worth individuals aren’t usually affected and spend as they usually would. This additional diversification is appealing to me as a potential investor.

My stocks to buy have risks too

Both Persimmon and Barratt could see short-term performance impacted by interest rate hikes. This is because the rate hike has impacted mortgage rates adversely and obtaining a mortgage has become tougher. I do view this as a short-term issue and believe the longer-term demand for housing in the UK should trump the current stormy waters.

In addition to the interest rate hikes, there are real fears of a looming housing market crash due to the harsh economic picture currently. The last time this happened, both Persimmon and Barratt were in an ominous position financially. I’m not too worried this time around because they both have substantially stronger balance sheets that could cope if this were to happen now.

Overall, I would be willing to buy Persimmon and Barratt shares if I had the spare cash to do so. They both look good value for money and present a good passive income opportunity. In addition to this, the general housing market in the longer term seems favourable and ripe for both businesses to boost their earnings and provide stable returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

