Home » Investing Articles » Turning an empty ISA into a £117,784 annual second income!

Turning an empty ISA into a £117,784 annual second income!

UK investors can use the tax-efficient ISA wrapper to generate a tax-free second income. Here, Dr James Fox explains how it’s done.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’d all love a second income wouldn’t we? A second income can be generated in many ways. I could take up part time work or look to earn a rental income. But, from experience, investing in stocks and shares is the best way to do it.

Starting an ISA

Building up a big pot takes time, there are risks, and goals might not be achieved. But buying shares is a proven route for building wealth.

If we’re starting with nothing, it’s probably safe to assume we haven’t opened a Stocks and Shares ISA already. Opening an ISA is easy. It’s essentially just a wrapper, and it can be opened through most major investment platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown.

One of the key advantages of Stocks and Shares ISAs is their tax efficiency. Any income or capital gains generated within them are exempt from income tax and capital gains tax, allowing investors to maximise their returns.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Starting with nothing

When starting with nothing, I need to commit to regular savings. Without starting capital, this is the only way to reliably grow my portfolio in the early years.

Regular savings allow investors to establish a solid financial foundation. By consistently setting aside money, even small amounts, we can begin accumulating wealth and develop good saving habits. The latter is a core component of investing.

These days, due to the arrival of low-fee or no-fee investment platforms, and the creation of fractional shares — a development that allows investors to own just a part of a share rather than all of it — it’s easy to invest with a small amount of money.

I could start with as little as £20 a week. And, over time, I could build a sizeable portfolio which, in turn, could generate passive income. But today I’m going to use the following example: my wife and I both commit to saving £150 a month — so £300 a month as a couple.

The power of time!

Once I’ve worked out what I can afford, I’ve then got to realise that I’m not going to be able to achieve my goals over night. Instead, my strategy will be based around harnessing the power of compound returns. This is the practice whereby I earn interest on my interest by reinvesting my dividends (or returns from share sales) back into my portfolio.

Compounding is often likened to a snowball because, similar to a snowball rolling down a hill, it starts small but grows larger and gains momentum as it progresses. The larger the snowball gets, the more snow it collects and the faster it grows.

Similarly, a compound returns strategy generates growth not only on the original investment but also on the accumulated earnings or returns, amplifying the growth rate.

And the larger my portfolio, the larger the second income I can generate.

So here’s how large our second income could be by investing just £300 a month using a variety of returns. It’s naturally worth highlighting that if I chose my stocks poorly, the value of my investments could go down as well as up. That’s why it’s so important to have the right research. A seasoned investor may aim for low double-digit returns.

6% returns8% returns10% returns12% returns
5 years£1,101.66£1,538.08£2,014.37£2,534.12
10 years£2,741.83£4,054.95£5,637.38£7,543.83
20 years£7,938.31£13,391.23£21,405.97£33,178.96
30 years£17,392.77£34,114.43£64,092.20£117,784.80

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Quality investing: how to invest like Warren Buffett and Terry Smith

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Quality investing has the potential to deliver attractive returns over the long run. Here’s a look at how this approach…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

How I finally turned my stock investing around and started building wealth

| Kevin Godbold

For years my stock account failed to make any money, until I did this one thing and investing changed for…

Read more »

Newspaper and direction sign with investment options
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy cheap UK shares now before the next stock market rally

| Kevin Godbold

I think I’m seeing a once-in-a-decade opportunity to profit from cheap UK shares, but it’s time-limited, so I’m acting right…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

At 43p, are Lloyds shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Lloyds share price continues to limp below 50p. But could this be an excellent entry point for long-term investors…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Britons don’t invest enough money in shares, according to a leading think tank

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the long term, shares consistently outperform cash savings. However, many Britons today continue to avoid the asset class.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to use the Warren Buffett method to target a £1,000 monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett’s method of investing could help individuals build worthwhile passive income from an investment portfolio, even when earning a…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

How to aim for a million using the top dividend stocks in 2023

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying and holding dividend stocks might be dull, but they can unlock enormous volumes of wealth in the long run.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Transforming nothing into £18,467 in yearly passive income using Warren Buffett’s alchemy!

| Dr. James Fox

Warren Buffett has experienced extraordinary success. Here, Dr James Fox explores how everyday investors can look to replicate his achievements.

Read more »