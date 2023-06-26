Home » Investing Articles » Aston Martin’s share price soars 10% on EV deal! Time to buy?

Aston Martin’s share price soars 10% on EV deal! Time to buy?

News of a potentially-gamechanging accord with electric car maker Lucid has propelled Aston Martin’s share price through the roof.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A series of positive market updates has supercharged Aston Martin Lagonda’s (LSE:AML) share price in recent weeks. On Monday it surged another 10% on transformative news surrounding its electrification strategy.

The luxury carmaker said it had entered a supply agreement with US-listed Lucid Motors to create industry-leading ultra-luxury high performance electric vehicles.” Aston expects the deal to help it launch its first battery electric vehicle (or BEV) in 2025.

In exchange, the British carmaker will issue 28.4m shares to Lucid, giving the EV specialist a 3.7% stake in the company. The deal also requires that Aston spend a minimum of £177m on developing powertrain components.

Chief technology officer Roberto Fedeli said that the Lucid agreement “forms a significant pillar of our electrification strategy,” adding that the accord “will allow us to create a single bespoke BEV platform suitable for all future Aston Martin products, all the way from hypercars to sports cars and SUVs.”

What the deal means

Aston Martin nurtures ambitious plans when it comes to EVs. It plans to launch its first hybrid vehicle, the Valhalla supercar, next year. By 2030 it plans to offer fully electrified options across its ranges.

Signing an agreement with Lucid gives James Bond’s favourite carmaker another avenue to help it meet these targets. Mercedes-Benz is already a major supplier of EV technology to the business.

In a separate announcement today, Aston said it had changed an agreement with the German carmaker to keep its stake in the business stable at around 9%. Under the previous agreement Mercedes-Benz had scope to build a holding of up to 20%.

Cheap as chips

Today’s news provides another reason for investors to be excited about Aston’s long-term future. In May, Chinese car giant Geely gave the firm’s balance sheet a boost with a £234m cash injection in return for doubling its stake, to 17%.

So is now the time for me to finally buy some Aston Martin shares for my portfolio? The company doesn’t look expensive, after all, even if it isn’t expected to turn a profit until 2025.

Today it trades on a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.7 times. A reading between 1 and 2 times is generally considered as decent value.

Questions remain

The thing is, there are plenty of cheap UK shares for me to buy following recent volatility on the London stock market. And I still have serious reservations about Aston Martin.

Its tie-up with Lucid provides the company’s electrification plans with a little more substance. But even if product development goes without a hitch, the DB5 manufacturer will be launching its cars into a congested marketplace. There’s no guarantee of success as it goes toe-to-toe with other luxury and sportscar makers like Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche and Mercedes-Benz itself.

Aston Martin faces huge near-term uncertainty as well, as the global economy cools. Okay, consumers of high-price products like luxury vehicles are less financially affected during downturns. But sales could still slump as they did back in 2020.

This is especially concerning given that Aston remains loss-making and nurses huge debts. Net debt is falling but still stood above £868m as of March.

The carbuilder’s turnaround story is one I’ll keep an eye on. But for the time being I’d rather invest my cash in other British stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

Two things that could soon give the Rolls-Royce share price a boost

| Alan Oscroft

After the aero engine firm delivered on its 2022 promises, the Rolls-Royce share price has been looking good. There could…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Why penny share Braemar plunged 17% today

| Ben McPoland

Braemar (LSE:BMS) stock sank like a stone after announcing a delay to the release of its audited full-year results. Is…

Read more »

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

How many Lloyds shares would I need to stop work and live on dividends?

| Alan Oscroft

Would I ever put all my money in a single stock, especially if it's in Lloyds shares, which are among…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the ITM Power share price primed for lift-off?

| Christopher Ruane

Even after falling steeply in recent years, the ITM Power share price could still fall more, in this writer's view.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I’ll be watching like a hawk in July

| Paul Summers

The stock market news flow will heat up in July. Our writer highlights three FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) shares he'll…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

As the AFC Energy price keeps falling, could it be a risky bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The AFC energy share price hit a year low today. With a promising potential sales pipeline, could the company be…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

The Forterra share price is down, so is the stock a buy?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite Forterra’s fallen share price, I think there’s value in this building products maker now and earnings look set to…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Hammerson share price could be set to climb

| Alan Oscroft

The Hammerson share price has collapsed since the start of the pandemic and soaring inflation is hurting. What's the bright…

Read more »