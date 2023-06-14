Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why the Games Workshop share price jumped above £100 today

Here’s why the Games Workshop share price jumped above £100 today

The Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) share price is rising after the figurine maker updated the market this morning. But is there still value in the stock?

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) shares are up 4.6% so far today after the miniature wargames company released a preliminary year-end trading update.

This means the share price is now 65.75% higher than a year ago, having moved from £60 to just over £100 at present.

What happened

For the 52 weeks ended 28 May, the company says it expects core revenue of at least £440m. That would represent year-on-year growth of around 14%. Meanwhile, the group’s pre-tax profit is forecast to come in at no less than £170m, up from £157m last year.

However, the firm is expecting licensing income to total £25m, down from the prior year’s £28m.

Games Workshop also has an admirable policy of sharing a portion of its profits with its employees. So, “in recognition of our staff’s contribution to these results“, it distributed £11m in payments during the year.

Needless to say, this is an impressive set of figures considering the cost-of-living pressures its customers have been facing. It’s not surprising that the market is applauding this update.

Amazon partnership

Games Workshop is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Warhammer this year. To mark the occasion, Royal Mail is launching 10 commemorative stamps featuring distinctive imagery from across the fantasy worlds of Warhammer. That means stamps adorned with Space Marines, Orks, Slaves to Darkness and the like.

This demonstrates how popular this niche hobby has become today. Indeed, the firm describes Warhammer as “a true home-grown British institution“, and I wouldn’t disagree.

Amazon certainly thinks this is the case, as the tech juggernaut’s Studios unit has agreed a partnership to create a licensed Warhammer 40,000 TV series and film. British actor Henry Cavill is confirmed to star in and produce this content, which could bring in legions of new fans.

However, it should be noted that this deal is only agreed in principle. So there’s a risk this intellectual property (IP) licensing agreement could still falter. After all, Games Workshop is extremely protective of the Warhammer brand.

In fact, this is often highlighted by the company as a risk. It says: “It is imperative that exploitation of our IP through media channels does no harm to our core business.”

So, while the expected Amazon projects are exciting and could turbocharge the company’s bottom line, there’s still a danger that the content disappoints lifelong customers. For example, the adaptation may struggle to capture the uniquely grim setting, thereby failing to do the franchise justice in the eyes of fans.

A premium valuation

The stock never really seems to be cheap, at least compared to the wider market. Today, the stock is trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 26. That’s more than double the FTSE 25O average.

But I do believe that the shares deserve a premium valuation. After all, Games Workshop remains the largest and the most successful hobby miniatures company in the world. It has a very powerful and unique brand.

Plus, its customers are incredibly loyal and engaged. Its new Warhammer 40,000: Leviathan boxed set, which launched the 10th edition of the tabletop wargame, sold out online over the weekend. And that was in the UK, EU and the US.

If I didn’t already own the stock, I wouldn’t hesitate to add it to my portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

After diving 19% in a month, Vodafone shares bounce back!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Vodafone shares have dropped nearly 20% in one month, hitting new lows on Tuesday. But some long-awaited good news could…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I’d rather add to my Lloyds shares than buy Tesco stock. Am I making a mistake?

| Harvey Jones

I own Lloyds shares and I'm tempted to buy more of them. But wouldn't it be wiser to diversify by…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Forget Tesla! I’d rather own this FTSE 100 stock for the next 10 years

| Stephen Wright

Even if Elon Musk’s car company is on its way to $300, Stephen Wright thinks investors should prefer this FTSE…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why do investors hate the FTSE 100 so much?

| Cliff D'Arcy

The US S&P 500 has absolutely trounced the UK's FTSE 100 over the past five years. But there are several…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

9.87% yield? Here’s the 2-year dividend forecast for ITV shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith crunches the dividend forecast numbers for ITV and finds out how the dividend yield could be very attractive…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing

Earnings: Severfield shares up more than 5% on results day but there’s value here

| Kevin Godbold

Severfield shares may have much further to travel in the current upswing of the cycle, and the valuation looks undemanding.

Read more »

Group of friends celebrating together the end of 2022 and the new beginning in 2023.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in Centrica shares 3 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| John Fieldsend

The last three years have been a surprising boon for Centrica shares. Here’s how much I’d have if I’d invested…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

Down 92%, is cheap Rivian stock finally a buy?

| John Fieldsend

A disastrous couple of years for Rivian stock have seen early shareholders lose nine-tenths of their investment. But is it…

Read more »