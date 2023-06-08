Home » Investing Articles » I’d consider putting £10k into these 5 stocks to give me a second income of £5,007 a year

I’d consider putting £10k into these 5 stocks to give me a second income of £5,007 a year

The cost-of-living crisis means my income isn’t stretching as far as it once did. Investing in these five stocks could give me a useful second income.

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It will likely take a few years to turn £10,000 into a four-figure second income. But by adopting three simple rules, I’d hope to get there quicker than you might think.

The rules

My first rule is that the stocks must be in the FTSE 350. These are the 350 biggest UK listed companies and, theoretically, the least likely to fail. Their earnings should be stable and predictable.

Second, they mustn’t have cut their dividend during the past three financial years. There’s little point buying a stock for its high payout only for it to be reduced soon after. I reckon this period is long enough to give me comfort that the present level of shareholder returns is sustainable.

Finally, in the short term, I’d have to reinvest any dividends received. I wouldn’t withdraw any cash until my £10,000 had grown sufficiently to give me a decent income.

High five

Here are my chosen stocks.

Some mightn’t like the fact that Diversified Energy Company operates UK gas and oil fields. But with an expected payout this year of 17.5 cents, its shares are presently yielding 15.8%. The company has a hedging strategy in place to help achieve a consistent margin.

Foresight Solar Fund has a good track record of growing its dividend (over 8% in four years) and its stock is currently returning 6.8%. The fund owns and operates PV and battery storage assets. Although the global market is expected to grow by more than 50% by 2030, the industry is sensitive to changes in government legislation. Subsidies and incentives, which underpin the fund’s profitability, could be reduced or withdrawn.

Phoenix Group has been steadily increasing its dividend in recent years. The pensions and savings business is expected to pay 52.5p a share this year, giving a yield of 9.4%. One area of concern I have is its assets under administration. These fell by 16% last year. But the company’s boss doesn’t seem too worried, and is expecting future growth to come from both existing customers and acquisitions.

Vodafone‘s problems are well documented. Stagnant sales and declining margins have afflicted the company for several years. But it recently appointed a new chief executive who’s acknowledged that the telecoms giant needs to change. A huge cost-cutting exercise is intended to make the business more streamlined. Its stock is currently returning 10%.

With the majority of its earnings coming from Asia, I think HSBC is likely to benefit from the expected economic recovery in the region. The bank is hoping to improve its return on capital employed from 9.9% in 2022, to 12% this year. However, its loan book — particularly in China — is vulnerable to a downturn in the commercial property market. The bank’s stock is presently yielding 5.3%.

Possible outcome

Assuming no growth in the share prices or dividends of the five, within 15 years my £10,000 could grow to £43,813.

At this point I could be earning a second income of £5,007.

Of course, history doesn’t necessarily repeat itself. And dividends are never guaranteed. But my chosen five are solid companies with a history of offering generous returns to shareholders.

Unfortunately I don’t have £10,000 available to invest. But when I do, I’m going to consider buying these stocks to help boost my income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has positions in HSBC Holdings and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Foresight Solar Fund, HSBC Holdings, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian girl showing and pointing up with fingers number three against yellow background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks that look too cheap to miss

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 250 is a fantastic place to find cheap UK stocks. Here are three that I think could turn…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Should investors buy M&S shares now that dividends look set to return?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

M&S shares are rising due to the company’s turnaround plan working. So is it time to buy them right now?…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Up 32%, are Haleon shares the best FTSE 100 buy in June?

| John Fieldsend

After a fairly weak start to life as a stock exchange-listed company, could Haleon shares be a screaming buy at…

Read more »

Mature friends at a dinner party
Collective

Sell in May? Hogwash I say!

| G A Chester

Sell in May and go away. What's that all about then? Why selling in May might not be a smart…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in BP shares 5 years ago, here’s how much passive income I’d have now!

| James Beard

BP shares have fallen by 19% over the past five years. During this time, the dividend has also been cut.…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

I’d buy these 5 super-high yielding UK stocks in an ISA for monthly income of £125

| Harvey Jones

I'm on the hunt for UK stocks that will give me a regular, growing income and these five look tempting.…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

No savings at 30? Here’s my 5-step plan to target £30k a year in passive income

| Charlie Carman

Passive income is the key to a successful retirement plan. If I started investing in my thirties, here's how I'd…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Up almost 15%! Should investors buy DiscoverIE shares now?

| Kevin Godbold

This is the kind of business I think will likely perform well in the coming years. But are DiscoverIE shares…

Read more »