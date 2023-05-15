Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This unknown penny stock could be the next big thing in the energy space

This unknown penny stock could be the next big thing in the energy space

Jon Smith reveals a penny stock that’s now on his radar and that’s involved in improving energy efficiency — a hot area for the future.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
British Pennies on a Pound Note

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Penny stocks are characterised by having a low market cap (£100m or less) and a share price below £1. There are plenty that fit this bill on the London Stock Exchange. However, not all penny stocks are worth buying. As with any stock, an investor need to find tangible reasons why the company could outperform going forward. Here’s one I’ve spotted that could have a very bright future.

Being involved in a growing sector

The company I’m referring to is Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LSE:AEET). It has a current share price of 75p and a market cap of £74m.

The trust is focused on the buzz phrase of energy efficiency. As such, it invests in companies in both the private and public sectors that are involved in projects to drive such efficiency. An example that it gives is that of energy-saving light bulbs.

It has a large amount of overlap into renewable energy. This is a huge area of growth over the next decade, with an incredible push by both governments and private companies. I like the fact that the trust has diversified exposure around Europe and isn’t just UK-focused. The large markets aside from the UK are Spain, Germany and Italy.

Being clean helps profit too

Being ESG-friendly and operating in a growing area is great, but what about financial returns? The fact that the business is involved in the energy space actually helps to boost profitability.

For example, it has invested in a large residential project in Italy to improve energy efficiency within the apartments. By helping the thermal insulation and heating systems, the company receives tax credits back from the government worth 110% of the cost of the measures. These tax credits can then be sold to a third party, such as a bank.

The business is doing this, helping to make an overall 8-9% annual return on the project.

Taking a look at the share price returns

Despite these promising notes, the share price has fallen by 6% over the past year. The penny stock growth hasn’t yet taken shape.

I feel some of this has been due to the announcement last year that the dividends paid wouldn’t be fully covered by earnings. It therefore had to pay out some of its cash from reserves. Even though it said that the lack of earnings was simply due to not having deployed enough capital at the time, it isn’t a great look for the business.

This is a risk going forward, which might scare off some income investors. Yet this fund is for both income and capital growth. If anything, I feel the stock’s growth in coming years will be more from capital appreciation as more projects yield successful results.

Ultimately, I think this relatively unknown stock could take off in the future due to the sector it focuses on and the return it can earn on projects. It’s a growth stock that investors I think I think investors could consider as part of a diversified portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5,000 in Rolls-Royce shares for New Year, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have made a great start to 2023, and I missed a nice bit of profit. But is it…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value stocks I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE 100 stocks could end up being problematic purchases for fans of value shares. Here's why…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

Down 49% and 71%! 2 Nasdaq stocks to buy today

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers potential opportunities thrown up by the sell-off in growth shares. Here are two US stocks to buy…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Should I buy Darktrace shares now they’ve fallen so low?

| Alan Oscroft

Darktrace shares are now back down near their IPO price, and down 70% from their early peak. It's time to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s valuation tool tells me there’s a once-in-a-decade chance to get rich from the UK stock market!

| James Beard

In 2001 Warren Buffett proposed a new test to judge whether stocks were fairly valued. This indicator suggests now is…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

3 investment funds that could turbocharge a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three niche investment funds producing market-beating returns for investors, thanks to powerful, long-term trends.

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Here’s why NIO shares could rebound soon!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why he's continuing to invest in NIO as the share price pushes downwards. So what makes…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

As Alphabet stock rises, is it still a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers whether the current price makes now an opportune time for him to buy more Alphabet stock for…

Read more »