Home » Investing Articles » Palantir shares: AI gold or overhyped meme stock?

Palantir shares: AI gold or overhyped meme stock?

Palantir shares have jumped 35% this week. Will the proliferation of AI allow the company to evolve beyond its reputation as a meme stock?

Matt Tandy
Latest posts by Matt Tandy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) shares have been making headlines this week, with a 35% surge in value. Investors are wondering whether the artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data analytics company is finally shedding its reputation as an overhyped meme stock.

Lore

Palantir was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur Peter Thiel, famous for being one of the first investors in Facebook/Meta. Thiel took the company name from one of his favourite books, The Lord of the Rings. In the novel, a ‘Palantir’ was a ‘seeing stone’ – a crystal ball that revealed events across the world. The name is apt: Palantir specialises in big data analytics and enterprise-scale intelligence.

Meme stock

After Palantir became public in late 2020, it quickly became one of the first instances of a ‘meme stock’. These are publicly traded equities that draw significant attention from retail investors on social media. Meme stocks are volatile: prices are often driven by inexperienced investors, media hype, and viral memes.

As was the case with Palantir. In November 2020, the stock rose by 225% in four weeks, driven by investment groups such as WallStreetBets (WSB). Since then, the price has declined, finding a bottom at ~$6 at the end of 2022.

Today, Palantir shares sit at ~$10, including Tuesday’s 23% single-day rise. This leap was caused by the release of strong earnings of $525m versus a $506m expectation. Reports were also provided for a suite of new AI tools.

AI gold

This focus on AI appears to have a strong product-market fit with Palantir’s client base, which consists of many federal agencies and military organisations.

For example, The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is a major client. Palantir’s software has been used to help track down terrorists, locate missing persons, and uncover financial fraud. It has also been used by regional law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes and by healthcare organisations to identify trends in disease outbreaks.

The recent proliferation of AI capabilities, such as GPT-4, has created an arms race in adoption. Palantir’s CEO, Alex Karp, recently described the demand for AI tools as “unprecedented”.

Seeing stone

However, all this investor excitement reveals one of the weaknesses of Palantir shares: the company’s roots as a meme stock. The moment a piece of news breaks, such as Tuesday, the price fluctuates dramatically. More than comparable technology companies, Palantir is highly susceptible to the whims of public opinion.

Personally, this over-exposure to retail investment groups like WSB creates too much volatility for me. Even at the time of writing this article, the price has moved ~10%. Palantir’s business fundamentals look attractive, but I cannot shake concerns that its shares look risky. If a comparative piece of negative press were released, it would create an equally severe price swing downwards.

Unlike the characters from The Lord of the Rings, I cannot access a magical seeing stone. Without a crystal ball, Palantir shares feel like too much of a gamble for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matt Tandy does not have positions in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

Could Direct Line be the FTSE 250 comeback kid?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons when considering if he ought to add FTSE 250 insurer Direct Line to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I buy this cheap UK dividend share?

| Royston Wild

This cheap UK share has slumped in value during the past few months. So is now the time for fans…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

A bull market is coming: 3 cheap shares I want to buy before they surge!

| Charlie Carman

Stock market cycles can present excellent opportunities to buy cheap shares. Our writer identifies three stocks he'd buy before the…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Eurasia Mining (EUA) shares 5 years ago, I’d be up thousands of pounds!

| Christopher Ruane

Eurasia Mining shares have collapsed since the start of 2022. But what does the longer-term picture look like? Our writer…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

These 3 cheap FTSE 100 stocks offer dividends up to 9% right now

| Alan Oscroft

I'm always on the lookout for FTSE 100 stocks to buy for long-term passive income. This sector has caught my…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

I think these are 2 of the best penny stocks I could buy today

| Matthew Dumigan

Our writer shares why they think these two UK shares could be among the best penny stocks they could buy…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks on my buy list

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane reveals a duo of growth shares that are on his buy list... if he can purchase them at…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The Shell share price is down 5%+. Is now the time to buy?

| Simon Watkins

Stellar Q1 results, extended bumper rewards for shareholders and great growth prospects make the Shell share price look like a…

Read more »