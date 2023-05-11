Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How much should I invest to give up work and live only off dividend income?

How much should I invest to give up work and live only off dividend income?

Jon Smith goes over the theory and the practical elements of what he’d need to do in order to solely live off dividend income from stocks.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In a world of high interest rates and generous dividend yields, the possibility of generating sizeable passive income from my cash holdings is real. By being smart with the choices of where to invest and what time frames are involved, I feel there’s a potential for me (and other investors) to live solely off dividend income.

Understanding how it works

Before getting to exact figures, let’s run through how it’s possible to live off dividend income. The core idea revolves around the strategy of having a portfolio of stocks that cumulatively pay out enough cash to support my household bills and other expenses.

This portfolio isn’t something that can be achieved in a matter of weeks, unless I have a very large amount of free cash sitting in a bank account. Rather, this is something that needs to be built up over time.

Aside from the process of building the portfolio, to live off the income I need to sort other logistics. For example, I want to own enough stocks to receive some form of payment each month. Given that an average dividend stock might pay out a couple of times a year, this requires careful planning.

Another key point is that in the early days, it helps if I reinvest the dividends received. This will help to compound my gains and grow my pot at a faster pace. So I need to ensure that when I reach a point of taking money out of the portfolio, I’m aware that future growth will be slower.

A big pot needed, but not impossible

The figure that everyone needs to live off is different from person to person. I live in London, so mine will be higher than those living in rural areas. A fair estimate for me would be £35,000 a year.

I feel I can achieve an average dividend yield of 6.5% on a robust dividend portfolio. So my investment pot needs to be £538k to hit my financial target. On the face of it, this seems a very large figure.

Yet I never thought this was going to take a year or two. After all, living solely off dividend income is an incredible feat. But it doesn’t mean it’s impossible. For example, if I invested £500 a month, it would take me just under 30 years. That’s assuming my portfolio doesn’t encounter setbacks, which is always a risk, of course.

Granted, this might be too long for some investors, especially depending on their starting age. Things can be sped up if I already have a large investment pot, or a chunk of cash to put to work straight away. If I already had a £100k portfolio or cash deposit, it would only take me 19 years to reach my goal.

There are many different ways of looking at this strategy, but the reality is that there are people out there living solely off dividend income!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy today and they aren’t Barclays or BP

| Harvey Jones

There are plenty of dividend stocks around that I'd love to buy today and two on my wishlist have particularly…

Read more »

Black father holding daughter in a field of cows
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Here’s my 3-step plan for £1,500 of passive income a month

| Charlie Carman

With no retirement savings at 40, it's not too late to invest in dividend stocks for passive income. Here's how…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them for passive income?

| Royston Wild

Are these FTSE-listed passive income stocks too cheap to miss? Or are they value traps investors should avoid like the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How much would I need to invest in stocks to give up work and live off passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Quitting the nine-to-five grind to live off passive income from dividends sounds like the ultimate dream to many people. But…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20k ISA in Lloyds shares, to try and earn £1,000 per year

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares are having a tough time, and might fall further in 2023. I think that can help us beat…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

I’d invest £3,000 each in these 3 dividend shares for over £800 in annual income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he'd happily buy this trio of dividend shares to aim for over £800 annually in income…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Down 10%+ this year, the BP share price looks like a true bargain

| Simon Watkins

Stellar results, big deals in its fossil fuels and clean energy ops, plus great trading capabilities make the BP share…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is on sale! Should I buy it?

| Royston Wild

Recent market volatility means NatWest Group's share price has plummeted. But I'd still rather buy other FTSE 100 value shares…

Read more »