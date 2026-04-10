Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing Articles » Your best second income stock may not pay a dividend yet!

Your best second income stock may not pay a dividend yet!

Dr James Fox explains why second income investors may want to think carefully about their timelines, but predicting the future is never going to be easy.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Millions of us invest for a second income. We might not need a second income today, and we haven’t quite figured out our timeline for the future.

But here’s something most income investors get wrong: the best dividend stocks of tomorrow may be paying nothing at all right now.

Remember this

Cast your mind back to 2000. Microsoft paid zero dividend. Apple paid zero. Both were growth machines — cash being reinvested, shareholders rewarded through price appreciation alone. Income investors wouldn’t have touched them.

Fast-forward 25 years, and the picture looks very different.

Microsoft began paying dividends in 2003 and has grown them every single year since. Investors who bought near the post-crash lows around $20 (split-adjusted) are now collecting roughly 15% yield on their original cost price — before counting a share price that’s up around 2,000%.

Apple followed a similar path: Jobs refused dividends for years, calling them a sign of weakness. Today, Apple returns over $90bn annually to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Not every story ends that way. Cisco also paid nothing in 2000 and now yields around 3%. But the share price has literally just regained its dot com era highs.

There’s our prophetic story — the risks are clear. Identifying which of today’s zero-dividend growth stocks will become tomorrow’s Microsoft is genuinely hard. Many won’t.

A future dividend champion?

Nvidia‘s forward dividend yield is 0.02%. That’s obviously tiny. However, there are some good signs.

The payout ratio — the percentage of net income paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends — is just 0.84%. That means dividend payments are covered more than 119 times by net income. In turn, this tells us that’s there’s plenty of room for growth even if earnings flatline — which I hope they won’t.

Will Nvidia stand the test of time? Honestly, I can’t say for certain. My prediction is that Nvidia and SpaceX will be the largest companies in the world in a decade from now. But I know as little as anyone else.

For now, it’s worth recognising that Nvidia is part of the infrastructure backbone of the AI revolution — and its financials reflect that dominance in extraordinary fashion.

Revenue hit $215.9bn in its last fiscal year, up 65% in a single year. Operating margins stand at 60.4% — a figure most companies could only dream of. Return on equity is 107.6%.

These are the numbers of a business that owns the picks and shovels of the most important technological shift in a generation.

There are obviously risks. One that’s often highlighted by bears is the circular nature of funding in the sector — with some pointing to examples of Nvidia investing into companies so they can use that money to by Nvidia’s chips.

But that’s only part of the demand story. And, for what it’s worth, I absolutely believe Nvidia is still worth considering. Seventy-odd institutional analysts agree, with the share price target 48% ahead of the current share price.

James Fox has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

2 passive income ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Looking for passive income stocks in April? Here are two high-quality FTSE 250 dividend shares to consider buying for an…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Wizz Air shares 2 days ago is now worth…

| John Fieldsend

This week has been a rather good one for beaten-down Wizz Air shares. What would have happened to a £5,000…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA for £1,000 a week in passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a FTSE 250 stock down by more than 25% that offers good value and an attractive 5.5%…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Is Elon Musk about to send this FTSE 100 stock into orbit?

| John Fieldsend

This year is shaping up to be a big one for this FTSE 100 stock and part of the reason…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 50% in a month! Meet Quadrise, the soaring UK penny stock that offers an alternative to oil

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a closer look at a British penny stock that envisions a future less dependent on crude oil.…

Read more »

Senior couple crossing the road on a city street. They are walking with shopping bags while Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

How much do I need in a SIPP for a £500 monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Looking to earn a reliable passive income from your SIPP? Royston Wild explains how this could be possible with some…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

A P/E ratio of less than 7. Is this a red-hot value share to consider now?

| James Beard

James Beard uses a popular tool to identify a UK share that’s potentially undervalued. But he reckons judgement is also…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in cheap BP shares a month ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

BP shares have rocketed by double-digit percentages over the last month. Can the FTSE 100 oil giant keep rising? Royston…

Read more »