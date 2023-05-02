Home » Investing Articles » This could be the ‘perfect stock to own’ right now, according to a top investor

This could be the ‘perfect stock to own’ right now, according to a top investor

A top investor believes a leading global payments company is the ideal stock to own at the moment. And Edward Sheldon shares his view.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Visa (NYSE: V), which is listed in the US, is the “perfect stock to own” right now. That’s according Joe Terranova, Senior Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, who frequently appears on CNBC.

I agree with Terranova. And last week, I bought more shares in the payments processing company for my Stocks and Shares ISA (it’s now my sixth-largest holding overall). Here’s why.

The perfect stock?

Speaking on CNBC’s Halftime Report show recently, Terranova said that he likes Visa as a geographical diversification play.

Noting that for the first quarter of 2023, Visa posted year-on-year cross-border (travel spending) volume growth of 24%, he pointed out that investing in Visa shares is a way to have participation in the post-Covid reopening that’s happening in the Asia Pacific region right now.

I like this investment thesis. With economic growth in the UK and the US a little subdued at present, I think Visa could be a great way to get exposure to growth in the near term.

A no-brainer

However, there are a ton of other reasons I like the look of Visa shares right now.

One is that the company offers a natural hedge against inflation. As prices go up, so do its revenues, as it takes a slice of every transaction on its network.

Another is that the company has minimal credit risk. Unlike banks, Visa doesn’t issue credit cards. It simply operates the payments network. So it’s not going to suddenly be hit by a wave of defaults.

A third reason is that the stock has recently been shifted from the Information Technology sector to the Financials sector. I think this could provide a boost as the stock should appeal to institutional investors seeking safer Financials shares (especially after the recent US banking crisis).

Finally, Visa is having a lot of success with business-to-business (B2B) payments at the moment. Over the last six months, it has signed roughly 30 banks across 20 countries for its payments services.

And management appears to be very confident about the future. “I have been at Visa for nearly a decade and I have never been more excited about the opportunities in front of us,” said CEO Ryan McInerney in last week’s quarterly results.

Add in the fact that Visa operates in a credit card processing duopoly with Mastercard (which I also own), and consistently generates a high return on capital, and I think the stock is a bit of a no-brainer right now.

A good long-term investment

Of course, there are risks here. If we were to see a major slowdown in consumer spending in the near term, the stock may underperform.

It’s worth noting the valuation here is relatively high (forward-looking P/E ratio of 27) which means there’s not a large margin of safety.

Overall however, I see a lot of appeal in Visa stock at present. I plan to hold on to it for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Mastercard. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £100,000 in today’s volatile stock market

| Harvey Jones

I dream of having a big lump sum to invest in shares, as I can see so many buying opportunities…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ocado shares at £5? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Ocado shares are the worst performers in the FTSE 100 over the last year. Is this unpopular stock now a…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with record-breaking profits I’d snap up in May

| Matthew Dumigan

These two UK stocks achieved outstanding financial results in 2022. Our writer highlights several reasons why they’d happily buy shares…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

Buying 12,676 Taylor Wimpey shares in May would give me a £100 monthly income

| Harvey Jones

Taylor Wimpey shares pay one of the most attractive rates of dividend income on the FTSE 100. They've also delivered…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

This near-9% yield FTSE 100 stock might be the deal of the year

| John Fieldsend

A 28% drop makes this stock the second-highest dividend payer on the FTSE 100 index. I think it might be…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

4 reasons why Warren Buffett is unlikely to ‘sell in May and go away’

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the track record of Warren Buffett and his investments and explains why it doesn't follow the path…

Read more »

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

Down 88% in 5 years! What’s going on with the Petrofac share price?

| James Beard

Over the past five years the Petrofac share price has crashed by nearly 90%. Our writer considers whether it's time…

Read more »

Aerial view of York downtown at night
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £5,000 of Whitbread shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| James Beard

Whitbread shares have fallen by 12% since April 2018. But the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain has ambitious…

Read more »