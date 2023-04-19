Home » Investing Articles » Investing 15% of my salary could yield £500 in a monthly second income

Investing 15% of my salary could yield £500 in a monthly second income

Jon Smith believes by taking a set percentage of earnings and using the correct investment strategy, he can make a second income.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Abstract 3d arrows with rocket

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Trying to save a specific amount of money each month can sometimes be difficult, as we all earn different amounts. Therefore, it can be easier to try and save a percentage of a salary (like 15%).

I’m going to use the average UK salary (£27,750) from last year to benchmark potential second income. However, by sticking to the same percentage, investors can easily adjust the monetary figure to them specifically.

Getting from X to Y

I’m no tax expert, so I’m going to use pre-tax figures. Some 15% of the annual salary would amount to £4,162, or around £347 a month. That may be a tough call, I know. But I believe it’ll be worth it in the end.

To make my calculations slightly easier, I’m going to modestly round the figure up to £350. This then goes into dividend stocks to help my money work harder and to start generating this second form of income. In order to make £6k annually from this pot, I’m going to have to spend quite a few years growing it. Some might think this will take many decades before the goal is reached, yet this isn’t the case.

Rather, sticking to investing £350 a month and achieving a 6% average dividend yield on the portfolio, it’ll take 15 years to reach the target. From this point onwards, dividends don’t have to be reinvested to grow the investment pot. Instead, £500 (on average) of dividend income could be enjoyed each month without selling any of the existing shares.

Achieving the 6% yield

One of the key points my strategy hinges on is the ability to achieve a 6% average dividend yield. I accept this is higher than the average for both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Yet when I consider certain stocks that I feel would make up the portfolio, it isn’t unrealistic.

Investors could consider including Glencore, NatWest Group, Aviva and Imperial Brands. The blended yield of these four ideas is currently 6.6%. So the 6% figure isn’t something I feel is unachievable, even holding a multitude of stocks.

One risk worth mentioning is changing yields over time. When dividend income is received, it needs to be reinvested to allow the pot to compound and grow. Yet there’s no guarantee that when reinvesting, the yield will be the same. It could be higher, it could be lower but, ultimately, it’s an unknown.

Numbers change, strategy doesn’t

Changing the percentage of salary invested naturally will change the long-term amount of income that can be generated. Even though having a specific figure in mind is great to be goal-orientated, it’s irrelevant if the strategy doesn’t work.

I feel the process of buying and reinvesting dividends from income payers is a sound strategy that can be use to build an investment pot and reap a second income further down the line.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 of my favourite value stocks in emerging markets

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best looks at three value stocks with exposure to emerging markets, and asks whether these could be a buying…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £2,000 in Alibaba shares 6 months ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares have been gaining in popularity recently. But does this rise warrant me adding the e-commerce giant…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time to buy cheap Lloyds shares?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price is gaining more ground. Should investors pile in while the FTSE 100 bank's shares still trade…

Read more »

Young female hand showing five fingers.
Investing Articles

5 of the safest dividend shares on the London Stock Exchange

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been searching the UK stock market for the safest dividend shares. Here, he highlights five companies he…

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

Why I ignored my principles and bought this FTSE 100 stock

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he recently ignored some of his core investment principles and bought one of the smaller FTSE…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Should I buy this FTSE AIM gold stock before the yellow metal soars?

| Mark Tovey

As the yellow metal pushes close to its all-time-high of $2,075, Mark Tovey weighs up the risks of investing in…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The Superdry share price keeps crashing! What next?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Earlier this week, the Superdry share price collapsed to an all-time low. With sales growth weakening, does this fashion brand…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

5 dividend-yielding UK shares I’d buy now to earn passive income

| Matthew Dumigan

Matthew Dumigan shares a handful of UK shares he’d happily add to his portfolio to build long-term passive income.

Read more »