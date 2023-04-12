Home » Investing Articles » 68% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is in just these 4 stocks

68% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio is in just these 4 stocks

Jon Smith reviews the current make-up of Warren Buffett’s portfolio and despite the 49 stocks owned, points out the elephant in the room.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

From the latest filings made by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK) in the middle of February, I get a snapshot of what Warren Buffett is invested in. Sure, since the report he may have bought or sold some stocks. But he’s known to be a long-term investor, so even with some tweaks I imagine the portfolio is similar. When looking at the make up of the companies, there’s one large elephant in the room.

What Buffett owns

Buffett holds a large amount of money in just a few firms. The largest holding is currently Apple. The well-known tech stock is modestly down 4% over the past year. However, Buffet has a position in the company worth over $116bn. Given the total size of his pot, this accounts for 38.9%.

This holding dwarfs anything else that he owns, with the next largest amount being 11.19%. This is in Bank of America. Buffett has made many investments in the banking sector over the decades, and continues to like financial services in general. Even though other names aren’t in the top four holdings, he also owns stocks such as Citigroup, American Express and Visa.

Chevron is the next largest stake Buffett has, at 9.78% of the portfolio. Finally, his famous Coca-Cola shares round out the top four, accounting for 8.51%. He made an investment in the firm back in 1988. Of note is the sheer size of dividend income that he gets paid given the amount of the business he owns. In 2022, this added up to $704m!

Let’s talk about diversification

In total, Buffett had 49 stocks in the portfolio when the latest filing was submitted. On the face of it, that’s good diversification. He holds plenty of companies in a variety of different sectors. Therefore, I might assume there’s no problem here.

However, owning this many stocks is irrelevant if not held in equal or similar proportions. You see, 45 stocks account for 32% of the portfolio, but the other four make up 68%!

The problem this can cause is that one stock might underperform and have a disproportionate impact on overall portfolio performance. Let’s use Apple as an example. If the price of the stock drops by 10% and all the other shares stay flat, the portfolio will fall by 3.89%. This is a large fall, considering that only one stock will have moved lower.

Not knocking the great man

For all the Buffett-lovers out there, I’m not trying to discredit him. His returns over decades are better than I could ever hope to achieve. Added to this, his holdings are in very good companies with a positive outlook. They should perform well, helping to generate even more profit for the legendary investor.

Yet the average retail investor is different from this investing billionaire. I feel they’re better off not having such a concentrated portfolio. Rather, owning several stocks and not having a huge amount in any one firm lowers risk and should provide smoother results over time. Diversification is key.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

10.4% yield! Should investors buy this FTSE 100 dividend stock?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This stock is one of the highest yielders in the FTSE 100 index. Edward Sheldon looks at whether it’s worth…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Growth Shares

I avoided Darktrace shares in February. Here’s why nothing’s changed

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith checks up on the movements in Darktrace shares after the latest company update, but finds little to inspire…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

3 reasons Alphabet stock is a ‘buy’ today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes Alphabet stock is a great investment today. Here, he discusses why he's bullish on the tech company.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Why I’d buy Rolls-Royce shares now

| Muhammad Cheema

Rolls-Royce shares have been performing very well recently. I believe it can potentially become a great dividend stock going forward.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are under 50p. Is this a great investment opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares have come down in price and currently trade for less than 50p. Is now a great time to…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

I just bought these beaten-up growth stocks for my ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just snapped up two new stocks for his ISA. Both are currently well off their 52-week highs, meaning…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

When investing clichés go to war

| Owain Bennallack

We would never have even heard of Warren Buffett if he’d invested in index funds, had they even been available…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

Could buying NIO shares at $9 be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

NIO shares are now back where they started in September 2018. So is this a golden opportunity to buy the…

Read more »