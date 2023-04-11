Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

3 FTSE 100 stocks being bought or sold by company insiders

Jon Smith runs through some FTSE 100 companies that have seen some buying and selling of company stock by insiders recently.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Company directors buying or selling stock in their own firm is very interesting for investors. Granted, there are various reasons why a director might own or not own a stock. But regardless of the underlying reason, having a shareholding means that they have a vested interest in making the business a long-term success. They have skin in the game! Here are some FTSE 100 stocks that have recently been bought or sold by the top team.

Selling from a long-time employee

The first FTSE 100 company in the spotlight for director actions is Next. Merchandise and operations director Richard Papp sold 5,300 shares last week. This came to a value of £344,817.46.

Next shares have been performing well recently, up 8% in a year but rallying 37% in the past six months. For an insider, this could be seen as a good opportunity to sell some stock. After all, Papp has been with the business since 1991. Therefore, I imagine he’s accumulated a chunky about of stock in the process.

However, investors might view this cautiously, especially following the annual report last month warning of a difficult 2023. To reduce noise about this size of stock selling, Papp could have sold smaller amounts over a period of time.

Multiple buy orders after strong results

A case of multiple company directors buying shares was noted last week with Pearson. The publishing and education company did well last year, with sales growing by 5% and adjusted operating profit increasing by 11% from 2021.

Chair Omid Kordestani and Deputy Chair Tim Score both bought stock. Between the two of them, the total value came to just under £84,000.

In my opinion, these purchases could be related to the solid 2022 financial results. Both have a good understanding of where the business is headed. Via the share purchases, I think it would indicate that they believe the future is bright.

Mixed signals from an insider

A good example of how investors need to be careful in interpreting buying and selling can be noted via Martin Brand at the London Stock Exchange Group.

At the end of last month, he purchased 9,971 shares adding up to a value of £778,435.97. He’s a non-executive director, which means he’s independent to the business and has a separate day job.

This large purchase might have led investors to get excited about big things to come for the stock. Yet later that same week, he sold a total of 20,117 shares! Finally, last week he bought 14,301 shares. In total, the monetary value of the buying and selling means his net purchase amount was much smaller.

I don’t know the reason behind this, whether it was related to taxation or something else. But this final case reminds me that not all director dealings indicate potential future success or trouble for the stock. Some are simply for other unrelated reasons.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Pearson Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

BP shares have risen 36% over the last year. Are they worth buying today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have been an excellent investment over the last year. But can they keep rising? Here’s Edward Sheldon’s take.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

Barclays shares yield 6%. Should investors buy them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Right now, Barclays shares offer a dividend yield that's well above the FTSE 100's average. Are they worth buying? Here's…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

3 gold stocks to consider as prices of the yellow metal rise

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon thinks these gold stocks look interesting now that prices of the commodity are on the rise, nearing $2,000…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

37% cut? Here are the SSE dividend forecasts for 2023 and 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The latest SSE dividend forecasts indicate that the electricity company is set to cut its payout significantly in the near…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

If I’d put £1,000 into Santander shares 6 months ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Santander shares have performed extremely strongly lately. But how much would I have today if I'd invested a grand in…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 high-yield stocks investors should have on their ISA watchlist now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith highlights a couple of high-yield stocks outside of the FTSE 100 that can offer ISA investors some good…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

As we head towards a recession, these ‘defensive’ dividend stocks are rising

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Talk of a recession is sending a lot of stocks lower right now. However, these two UK-listed dividend shares are…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

I’m buying this Warren Buffett stock with huge potential for growth

| Matt Cook

Matt Cook thinks this Warren Buffett stock could be on the cusp of monumental growth over the next decade and…

Read more »