Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » This historic brand has just become a penny stock! What’s going on?

This historic brand has just become a penny stock! What’s going on?

Jon Smith sees a 200-year-old brand dip below a market cap of £100m. He wonders whether it will remain a penny stock for a while and if it’s worth buying.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even though definitions vary, I characterise a business as being a penny stock if the market cap is less than £100m and the share price is below £1. Given the recent fall in the share price, De La Rue (LSE:DLAR) is now in this category. The 200-year-old money printer might have a rich heritage, but is this a stock investors should be interested in buying?

Plenty of problems to note

Over the past year, the stock has fallen by a chunky 55%. It has been a fairly linear move lower over this period, compounded by company-specific problems.

For example, the most recent issue comes from activist shareholder Crystal Amber. The fund is calling for the chairman, Kevin Loosemore, to resign. This is due to what it believes to be financial failings at the company ever since the turnaround plan was announced back in 2020. Since then, it argues that the numbers haven’t improved at all, and so a head needs to roll.

Another problem on a broader level is decreasing demand for banknotes. Particularly over the past year as we’ve come out of the pandemic, I’ve seen far more cashless companies. Even my favourite restaurant near me has now gone cashless! I can appreciate that there’s a likely strong correlation between the De La Rue share price and the falling need for cash in society.

Warnings from a valuation metric

The demise has pushed the market cap below £100m, but because the company is technically profitable I can try and assess the value from the price-to-earnings ratio. At the moment, the ratio is 3.65. Given that I usually say a ratio of 10-15 is fair value, 3.65 is exceptionally low.

This could indicate to investors that the stock is undervalued. However, people need to appreciate that sometimes a ratio that’s very low is a red flag. Essentially, De La Rue has gone beyond the point of being undervalued. Very many other investors simply don’t value it enough to buy!

Put another way, people aren’t buying the stock even though the earnings are high relative to the current share price. This is a clear warning sign to me.

The other side of the coin (or banknote)

The firm is trying hard to diversify revenue away from just printing. In the latest half-year report, revenue from authentication jumped by 22% versus two years ago. It accounted for £45.5m of the total revenue of £164.3m generated during the half-year.

Another point that will help to provide resilience going forward is the growth in profit margin. The operating profit margin has increased from 0.3% to 9.6% in the space of two years. This gives some breathing space to make money even if costs increase this year.

Ultimately though, I don’t feel De La Rue is in a great position, especially with the ongoing shareholder battle. It’s not a business I see growing in the long term and therefore won’t be buying it any time soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Growth Shares

2 reasons not to buy TUI shares despite the jump today

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over two key reasons why he doesn't feel TUI shares are a good buy right now, even…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Director deals suggest this FTSE 100 stock could be poised to shoot higher

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights some recent director deals at a FTSE 100 company. Insiders have been buying shares, which suggests they…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

23 reasons to buy this FTSE 100 stock?

| James Beard

The 23 member of OPEC+ decided to cut oil production this week. Our writer looks at one FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock I’d invest 100% of my ISA allowance in

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright isn’t planning to invest his entire ISA allowance in one stock. But if he was, there’s a FTSE…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Will going nuclear make the Rolls-Royce share price rocket?

| James Beard

It may take some time, but our writer believes the Rolls-Royce share price will benefit from the company's move into…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Could the Aston Martin share price ever get back to the IPO level?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith analyses the Aston Martin share price since the IPO in 2018 and explains why there's good reason for…

Read more »

tesla cars line up
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m watching Tesla stock

| Gordon Best

Gordon Best investigates why market favourite Tesla stock could have plenty of reasons to grow further in 2023, and explains…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock tanked in March and I just bought it while it’s cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been buying a FTSE 100 stock that was hammered in March. He expects it to rebound in…

Read more »