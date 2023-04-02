Home » Investing Articles » If I put £500 in the FTSE 100, how much dividend income could I make?

If I put £500 in the FTSE 100, how much dividend income could I make?

Jon Smith outlines not only how much income he could generate from the FTSE 100, but also the potential of being active in his picks.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Quite naturally, I tend to look at an individual stock’s dividend yield when trying to find an income earner. And the FTSE 100 offers me exposure to all the dividend potential from stocks within the lead index.

Here’s how much I could make from the FTSE 100, and how I can tweak things even further.

Getting my calculator out

By taking the dividend yields of all the stocks currently included in the FTSE 100, I get an average. At the moment, this is 3.66%. Over the past five years, the yield has roughly ranged between 5% and 3%. During the market crash in 2020 it did briefly spike close to 7%, but as the market recovered this quickly fell back to normal levels.

Dividend yields constantly change, but if I assume I invested £500 right now, I could stand to make £18.30 in dividend income over the next year.

If I put this money back into my investment pot, I’ll be able to compound my income for 2024. If I fast forward 10 years, I’ll have generated £220. Considering this all stemmed from an initial £500 investment, that’s not bad.

However, does investing in the entire FTSE 100 via a tracker for income make sense? I don’t think so. For example, there are nine stocks at the moment that offer me a yield of less than 1%. So why don’t I cut these out and put the money into higher-yielding options instead?

Switching from passive to active

With my £500, I’d prefer to own a smaller number of FTSE 100 stocks. Yet this doesn’t mean I’ll be overly concentrated in just a few shares. Research has shown it’s possible to get a high degree of diversification with around a dozen stocks.

Owning fewer stocks also doesn’t negatively impact my dividend yield. In fact, I feel I can get a higher yield than if I invested in the entire FTSE 100.

For example, there are 22 shares with a yield of 5%, or higher. Some have very high yields I think are unsustainable. But remember, I’m only targeting 12 out of the 22. I think there’s good value in me owning the likes of BT Group, Glencore, Aviva and Vodafone. All of these are within the 22 potential options.

Granted, dividend income is never guaranteed. I’m exposed to companies having a bad year and reducing the payment amount. This is a risk I have to factor in when I’m trying to predict how much I could potentially earn.

Let’s assume I put together a portfolio with an average yield of 6%. Over the next decade, I would earn £409 instead of the £220 from before. This is a sizeable increase by simply being active in the stocks I select.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d invest £10k in a Stocks and Shares ISA right now

| Kevin Godbold

The markets have been weak and there may be a better chance now of picking investment bargains for a long-term…

Read more »

The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England
Investing Articles

2 unusually-high-yield stocks on my radar for April

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about two stocks in the 9-11% dividend yield range that have fallen in value recently and now…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Small-Cap Shares

2 penny shares I’d like to supercharge my new ISA year

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a penny share with two years of record revenue and another that invests in private UK…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

2 much-loved FTSE 100 dividend stocks! Should I buy them in April?

| Royston Wild

These blue-chip dividend stocks are hugely popular with UK share investors. So should I buy them this month to boost…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

After breaking 150p, are Rolls-Royce shares still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares after the British engineering giant pushed through 150p for the…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

A rare chance to build wealth with value stocks

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains why the recent stock market correction may provide investors with an unusual opportunity to grow wealth…

Read more »

Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in HSBC shares a year ago, here’s how much I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look a HSBC shares after the recent stock market correction. The banking giant is…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £500 in NatWest shares 1 year ago, here’s what I’d have now!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explores whether an investment in NatWest shares one year ago would have been a shrewd one. The…

Read more »