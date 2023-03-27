Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » The FTSE has fallen but this growth stock is surging!

The FTSE has fallen but this growth stock is surging!

Jon Smith explains why a particular growth stock is moving higher despite the broader market falling, and why he might be ready to start buying.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
A man with Down's syndrome serves a customer a pint of beer in a pub.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past month has been volatile and rough for both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. Both indices have experienced falls as investor sentiment has soured. Despite this, there have been some outperformers. One growth stock that has bucked the wider trend is JD Wetherspoon (LSE:JDW). With the FTSE 250 down 6% in the past month, JD Wetherspoon shares are up 24%. Here are the details.

Considering the bigger picture

Some might think it logical that JD Wetherspoon shares have performed well recently. The main driver for the broader market fall relates to concerns around the banking sector. With several banks around the world needing to be rescued, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture for financial stability.

Yet JD Wetherspoon operates pubs and restaurants in the UK. This is a completely different sector that’s relatively unaffected by the problems of Silicon Valley Bank or Credit Suisse.

Its outperformance impresses me. At the moment we’re seeing investors sell all kinds of stocks. It doesn’t matter what sector, people are generally uncertain about the future and so some are deciding to sell and hold cash. So I haven’t been taking for granted that the stock would be doing well, as many other stocks in non-finance areas are still getting sold.

Solid full-year results

A key reason for the gains over the past month came from the interim half-year results. Like-for-like sales versus the pre-pandemic H1 2019 were up 5%. Versus H1 2022, sales were up an even stronger 13%.

Profit before tax was £4.6m. Although this was much, much lower than the 2019 figure of £50.3m, it was significantly better than the loss of £26.1m from 2022. This flip from a loss to a profit definitely helped to lift the share price.

There were other positives to take from the report, including a reduction in net debt. At the end of January it stood at £743.9m, a fall of £176.5m from the same time last year.

Balanced risks, plenty of potential

The growth stock isn’t immune from risks going forward. It’s still dealing with high inflation, particularly when it comes to food and drink. Labour costs rising also hamper profits, and people are a key component of operating the venues. These are clearly reasons why the share price is down 17% in the past year.

But looking ahead, I feel the business is in a great spot. The cost-of-living crisis is going to be an issue for a while to come. But JD Wetherspoon is positioned at the cheaper end of the market and should be able to make the most of its low prices. So I feel it will be able to retain demand throughout the summer and beyond. The results from the past six months show that this has been the case so far.

At 659p, there’s plenty of room to move higher before it reaches its 52-week high of 833p. Bringing everything together, I’m seriously considering buying some JD Wetherspoon shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Ceres Power shares to ride the hydrogen energy boom?

| Christopher Ruane

Ceres Power shares have dropped more than 50% over the past year. Our writer thinks it could do well, so…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust the next Woodford?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust has a lot of exposure to unlisted companies. Could it go the same way as Woodford…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair on paper pink background
Investing Articles

Alphabet stock is back above $100! Should I buy?

| John Choong

Having spent the better part of last month under $100, Alphabet stock has finally hit triple digits again. Could now…

Read more »

Back view of blue NIO EP9 electric vehicle
Investing Articles

Should I buy NIO shares under $9 for the massive discount?

| John Fieldsend

NIO shares are down 85% in only a couple of years. Is this a rare chance for me to buy…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

1 superb FTSE 100 share I’d buy today

| Harshil Patel

A FTSE 100 share that offers growth, profits, and dividends. Our writer considers this all-rounder for his Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

2023 concept with a lightbulb replacing the zero
Investing Articles

3 top funds for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Wondering where to invest Stocks and Shares ISA money right now? Here are a number of top-performing investment funds for…

Read more »

Calendar showing the date of 5th April on desk in a house
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy before the ISA deadline

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has a FTSE 100 stock that he thinks can provide great returns over the long term for investors…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

At less than £7, are Scottish Mortgage shares no-brainer buys?

| John Fieldsend

After falling a further 8% in value, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares seems like a bargain. But are they, and…

Read more »