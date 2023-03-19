Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares ‘abnormally cheap’?

Are Rolls-Royce shares ‘abnormally cheap’?

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at Rolls-Royce shares after UBS upgraded the engineering giant to ‘buy’, stating the firm was “abnormally cheap”.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have rewarded investors over the past six months, with the stock almost doubling in value.

But this is only part of the story. The FTSE 100 engineering giant has demonstrated considerable volatility since the start of the pandemic. Amid varying conditions, business unit sales and new enterprises, the market has essentially struggled to value the firm.

So what’s next for Rolls?

Abnormally cheap

Swiss bank UBS upgraded Rolls-Royce last week to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. The Zurich-headquartered corporation nearly doubled the price target to 200p from 105p and said the Rolls shares were “abnormally cheap“.

Even despite the more than 40% share price move since Q4 results Rolls still trades nearly 2pts below its historical yield at circa 9% consensus 2024 estimated free cash flow”, the bank said.

UBS highlighted China’s reopening as a major reason for its optimism on the direction of the share price. It said that China’s return — where wide-body aircrafts using Rolls engines are flown on domestic flights — was an “underappreciated catalyst that could bring valuations back into line with historical norms”.

The bank highlighted that 51% of wide-body traffic either started or ended in Asia in 2019. China, UBS says, accounted for 40% of the absolute wide-body traffic reduction in 2022 versus 2019.

A wealth of catalysts

Figures released in February highlighted that Chinese civil aviation was back, with a 34.8% year-on-year leap in January. Passenger numbers in January recovered to 74.5% of the same period in 2019, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Air China said its passenger turnover rose by 62.2% year on year in January, or 121.6% month on month. 

But it’s not just China. Airlines around the world are betting on a strong recovery in civil aviation. Lufthansa and Air India are among those expecting an earnings boost this year.

This is important, as civil aviation accounted for 45% of Rolls’ revenue over the past year. The engineering giant makes money from engine performance hours and servicing, not just the upfront unit sales.

Geopolitical tensions have pushed up global defence spending which, in the medium-long run, should be a positive catalyst for Rolls’ defensive segment. Orders for power systems — the third of the three main business segment — were up 29% to £4.3bn in 2022. 

Debt is certainly an issue for some investors. However, down at £3.3bn — substantially smaller than this time last year — the debt burden looks more sustainable, although I appreciate repayments will drag on profitability.

And as UBS highlighted, supply chain risks could impact cash flow in 2023. “We believe management’s 2023 cash flow guidance is a key risk; a miss or downgrade here would reset the reputational uplift achieved so far“, it said.

For me, there’s a wealth of positive catalysts here. There’s a lot of evidence that the share price could push further upwards. That’s why I’m buying more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m avoiding like a bad smell!

| Royston Wild

I’m searching for the best-value dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. But I think these blue-chips are best avoided,…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

3 stocks paying me endless passive income!

| Ben McPoland

Investing in shares that pay dividends is a great idea to start generating passive income. Here's three payers in my…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

In this market I’m following Warren Buffett to scoop up cheap shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been wading into turbulent markets to buy cheap shares for his portfolio. Here's the approach he's using…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks to buy for the next bull market

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright sees opportunities in cyclical businesses with good long-term prospects. Two UK stocks in particular stand out to him.

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £20,000 in an ISA for a 7% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Discover which companies in the FTSE 100 pay a 7%+ dividend yield and what to consider before investing £20,000 into…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Barclays shares in 2020, here’s how much I’d have now

| Stephen Wright

Barclays shareholders have done well over the last few years. But is the recent fall in the share price another…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 banks look cheap after SVB’s failure. Is now the best time to buy?

| Henry Adefope, MCSI

After two of the biggest bank failures in recent times, the discount on a particular safe-haven FTSE 100 bank looks…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 cheap income stocks I’m considering buying before April’s ISA deadline!

| Royston Wild

The recent stock market wobble means that many UK shares offer terrific all-round value. Here are two top income stocks…

Read more »